General Dynamics receives $310.6M contract for M1A2 SEP 3 upgrades

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017
General Dynamics Land Systems has received a $310.6 million contract for engineering changes to the M1A2 Abrams tank System Enhancement Package Version 3, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.
The work will include design, development and integration for the upgrades to the M1A2 and is projected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2024.
The M1A2 SEP 3 are upgraded versions of the M1A2 Abrams tank. The original SEP added improved depleted uranium armor inserts to the baseline M!A2 for greater protection along with other modifications
SEP 2 versions include upgraded computers, additional front and side armor, a sturdier transmission, modern infrared sensors and a Common Remotely Operated Weapons Station for the top-mounted .50mm machine gun.
SEP 3 will improve power generation, networking capabilities and have a lower-profile CROWS system.
The M1A2 Abrams is the main battle tank of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and many other allied militaries. It is a modified version of the original M1 tank with a 120mm gun in place of the M1 105mm, depleted uranium armor inserts, and other changes.
Over 10,000 Abrams tanks have been produced since the tanks introduction in 1980. It has been exported to countries across the world and is expected to remain the standard U.S. tank for years to come.
