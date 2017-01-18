Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Galaxy murder mystery
 by Staff Writers
 Perth, Australia (SPX) Jan 18, 2017


Ram-pressure stripping removes gas from galaxies, sending them to an early death. Image courtesy ICRAR, NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA).

It's the big astrophysical whodunnit. Across the Universe, galaxies are being killed and the question scientists want answered is, what's killing them?

New research published by a global team of researchers, based at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), seeks to answer that question. The study reveals that a phenomenon called ram-pressure stripping is more prevalent than previously thought, driving gas from galaxies and sending them to an early death by depriving them of the material to make new stars.

The study of 11,000 galaxies shows their gas - the lifeblood for star formation - is being violently stripped away on a widespread scale throughout the local Universe.

Toby Brown, leader of the study and PhD candidate at ICRAR and Swinburne University of Technology, said the image we paint as astronomers is that galaxies are embedded in clouds of dark matter that we call dark matter halos.

Dark matter is the mysterious material that despite being invisible accounts for roughly 27 per cent of our Universe, while ordinary matter makes up just 5 per cent. The remaining 68 per cent is dark energy.

"During their lifetimes, galaxies can inhabit halos of different sizes, ranging from masses typical of our own Milky Way to halos thousands of times more massive," Mr Brown said.

"As galaxies fall through these larger halos, the superheated intergalactic plasma between them removes their gas in a fast-acting process called ram-pressure stripping.

"You can think of it like a giant cosmic broom that comes through and physically sweeps the gas from the galaxies."

Mr Brown said removing the gas from galaxies leaves them unable to form new stars.

"It dictates the life of the galaxy because the existing stars will cool off and grow old," he said.

"If you remove the fuel for star formation then you effectively kill the galaxy and turn it into a dead object."

ICRAR researcher Dr Barbara Catinella, co-author of the study, said astronomers already knew ram-pressure stripping affected galaxies in clusters, which are the most massive halos found in the Universe.

"This paper demonstrates that the same process is operating in much smaller groups of just a few galaxies together with much less dark matter," said Mr Brown.

"Most galaxies in the Universe live in these groups of between two and a hundred galaxies," he said.

"We've found this removal of gas by stripping is potentially the dominant way galaxies are quenched by their surrounds, meaning their gas is removed and star formation shuts down."

The study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

It used an innovative technique combining the largest optical galaxy survey ever completed - the Sloan Digital Sky Survey - with the largest set of radio observations for atomic gas in galaxies - the Arecibo Legacy Fast ALFA survey.

Mr Brown said the other main process by which galaxies run out of gas and die is known as strangulation.

"Strangulation occurs when the gas is consumed to make stars faster than it's being replenished, so the galaxy starves to death," he said.

"It's a slow-acting process. On the contrary, what ram-pressure stripping does is bop the galaxy on the head and remove its gas very quickly - of the order of tens of millions of years - and astronomically speaking that's very fast."

Research paper: 'Cold gas stripping in satellite galaxies: from pairs to clusters'


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Photons Struggle to Escape Distant Galaxies
 London, UK (SPX) Jan 11, 2017
 Astronomers led by David Sobral and Jorryt Matthee, of the Universities of Lancaster in the UK and Leiden in the Netherlands, respectively, have discovered giant halos around early Milky Way type galaxies, made of photons (elementary particles of light) that have struggled to escape them. The team reports its findings in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. In ord ... read more

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station

 'Hidden Figures' soars in second week atop box office

 The dust never settles on the Space Station

 Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 ISRO set to increase vehicle capacity to accommodate more space launches

 SpaceX launches, lands rocket for first time since Sept blast

 Michoud complete stand for testing SLS main fuel tank
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot

 OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Researchers use nature's weaving formula to engineer advanced functional materials

 Unusual physics phenomenon could improve telecoms, computing

 NIST physicists 'squeeze' light to cool microscopic drum below quantum limit

 York Space Systems signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement