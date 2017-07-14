Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
France and Germany announce new joint fighter program
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 14, 2017


BAE to provide 'most advanced' tech in U.S. Air Force planes
Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017 - BAE Systems will provide new electronic warfare systems over the next 30 months for the U.S. Special Operations Command's C-130J aircraft.

The upgrade will enhance the aircrafts' survivability equipment to detect, identify, locate, deny, degrade, disrupt and defeat various threats, according to a news release from the company.

"With our all-digital system, we're leveraging the latest, most advanced EW technology to create a highly mission-customized solution so that SOCOM's fleet remains capable and protected in the harshest of environments," said Brian Walters, vice president and general manager of Electronic Combat Solutions at BAE Systems. "This award builds on our strong EW legacy and extends our proven capability to large fixed-wing aircraft."

BAE Systems said it designed its Radio Frequency Countermeasure system for use on the Air Force's AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft. The system supports missions such as armed over-watch, helicopter refueling, close air support and interdiction in hostile territory.

BAE's complete contract is valued at more than $300 million.

France and Germnay announced they are planning to develop a new joint fighter plane following a French-German cabinet meeting Thrusday.

French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the plan at a news conference following the meeting. The two leaders also confirmed their countries committment to the "Euro-drone" program and other defense and economic programs.

"This is a revolution, but we're not afraid of revolutions when they are peaceful, well-thought and meant to last," Macron said.

The proposed fighter would replace the French Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets currently in service by the 2030-2040 timeframe. The first unmanned aerial vehicles under Euro-drone are expected be delivered by 2020.

"I believe that we have shown shortly after the new government here was installed that we are ready to activate Franco-German relations with a new impetus," Merkel said.

Absent from the announcement was any role that the Britain might play in the project. Britain was a main participant in the Eurofighter consortium that built the Typhoon. The "Brexit," Britain's exit from the European Union, has led to complications concerning joint European military programs. Britain is Europe's leading military spender.

The new fighter would provide competition for the United States' F-35 Lightening II and other 5th generation platforms for worldwide sales, but so far is only in its conceptual stages.

Northrop Grumman to handle logistical support for E-11A
Washington (UPI) Jul 13, 2017 - Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $41.2 million contract for logistical support of the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft.

The contract is for maintenance and product support for four E-11A communications relay aircraft engaged in Overseas Contingency Operations, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday .

Work will be conducted in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and Maryland, with an expected completion date of Jan. 23, 2019. Fiscal 2017 OCO operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3.6 million have already been obligated.

The E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node is designed to be able to integrate all supported military communications systems from disparate sources including tactical and command level networks. It is specially suited for communications relays in mountainous terrain, where line-of-sight communications are unreliable. The same equipment is mounted on the Global Hawk EQ-4B unmanned aerial vehicle for similar missions.

The E-11A is a modified version of the Bombadier BD-700 business jet with a maximum range of 9,000 miles and a top speed of Mach 0.9. It first saw operational use in 2008 supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Four are in service alongside three Global Hawk EQ-4Bs

AEROSPACE
Leonardo contracted by Britain for Typhoon countermeasures upgrades
 Washington (UPI) Jul 13, 2017
 Leonardo will receive a contract worth $51 million to upgrade the Defensive Aids Sub System electronic countermeasures and missile warning system on Britain's Typhoon fighter jets. British Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon announced the contract at the Airpower Conference in London on Thursday. The upgrade program will run over a two-year period as part of Britain's efforts to modern ... read more
