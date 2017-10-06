Five killed as India military chopper crashes

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
An Indian military helicopter crashed in a disputed area near the border with China on Friday, killing five troops and injuring a sixth, an Air Force officer said.
The Russian-made MI-17 helicopter was on a training sortie in the mountainous district of Tawang near the border with Tibet when it crashed, the officer said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.
"Five personnel have died and one is critically injured. Manpower and machines are on job to retrieve bodies and injured," the officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Tawang is in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China.
It is a strategically important border district and came briefly under Chinese control during the 1962 war between the two neighbouring countries.
India's Air Force has a high rate of crashes owing to its ageing fleet. More than 170 pilots have lost their lives over the last three decades.
India is spending billions of dollars to modernise its decades-old fleet.
Washington (UPI) Sep 29, 2017
The third and final R-135V/W signals intelligence aircraft has been delivered to Britain's Royal Air Force by L3 Technologies. The delivery on Thursday marks the completion of hardware deliveries of the Airseeker program of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Air Force. "This groundbreaking agreement gives the U.K. access to future innovative technology and presents a very high leve ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement