Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
First underwater carpet cloak realized, with metamaterial
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing, China (SPX) May 08, 2017


The research team used layers of brass plates featuring small channels filled with water to construct the model cloak. This material possesses effective anisotropic mass density in long-wavelength regimes.

Researchers at the Institute of Acoustics (IOA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have designed and fabricated an underwater acoustic carpet cloak using transformation acoustics, a scientific first.

An acoustic cloak is a material shell that can control the propagation direction of sound waves to make a target undetectable in an acoustic system. The carpet cloak modifies the acoustic signature of the target and mimics the acoustic field obtained from a reflecting plane, so that the cloaked target is indistinguishable from the reflecting surface.

The field of transformation acoustics focuses on the design of new acoustic structures. It shows how to control the propagation of acoustic waves. The parameters of the cloak shell can be given by transformation acoustics.

However, in most cases, these parameters are too complex for practical use. To solve this problem, YANG Jun and his IOA team adopted a scaling factor and simplified the structure of the carpet cloak with only modest impedance mismatch.

The research team then used layers of brass plates featuring small channels filled with water to construct the model cloak. This material possesses effective anisotropic mass density in long-wavelength regimes.

The structure of the carpet cloak, comprised of layered brass plates, is therefore simplified at the cost of some impedance match. "The carpet cloak has a unit cell size of about 1/40 of the wavelength, making it able to control underwater acoustic waves in the deep subwavelength scale," said YANG Jun.

The proposed carpet cloak has shown good performance in experimental results across a wide frequency range. In tests, a short Gaussian pulse propagates towards a target bump covered with the carpet cloak; the scattered wave then returns in the backscattering direction. The cloaked object successfully mimics the reflecting plane and is imperceptible to sound detection.

Previously, the IOA researchers had designed and fabricated a carpet cloak in air. The results of this earlier research were published in the Journal of Applied Physics (Volume 113, Issue 2, January 2013).

The research was published online in Scientific Reports on April 6. Research paper

TECH SPACE
Raytheon receives $327M radar contract for U.S. Navy
 Washington (UPI) May 2, 2017
 Raytheon has received a contract modification for $327.1 million for the low-rate production of the Air and Missile Defense Radar system. The contract will cover the procurement of three initial systems, including the equipment and engineering systems needed to produce, the Department of Defense announced Monday. The systems will be completed at a plant in Marlborough, Mass., and are ex ... read more
Related Links
 Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
12 Scientist-Astronaut Candidates Graduate at Embry-Riddle Through Project PoSSUM

 Elon Musk teases future plans at TED

 AGU journal commentaries highlight importance of Earth and space science research

 NASA spacesuits over budget, tight on timeline: audit
TECH SPACE
India to launch GSAT-9 communication satellite on May 5: ISRO

 SpaceX makes first US military launch, then lands rocket again

 SpaceX launches classified payload for NRO; 1st Stage returns to LZ-1

 New Russian Medium-Class Carrier Rocket Could Compete With SpaceX's Falcon
TECH SPACE
How Old are Martian Gullies

 Opportunity Nears 'Perseverance Valley'

 Engineers investigate simple, no-bake recipe to make bricks on Mars

 SwRI-led team discovers lull in Mars' giant impact history
TECH SPACE
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity

 China's cargo spacecraft completes in-orbit refueling

 China courts international coalition set up to promote space cooperation
TECH SPACE
ViaSat-2 Satellite to Launch on June 1

 ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space

 Arianespace, Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT sign a new Launch Services Agreement, for Horizons 3e

 Airbus and Intelsat team up for more capacity
TECH SPACE
Raytheon starts low-rate radar production

 Raytheon receives $327M radar contract for U.S. Navy

 Augmented reality increases maintenance reliability at a space station

 The Day Space Stood Still
TECH SPACE
Research Center A Hub For Origins of Life Studies

 Next Breakthroughs in Exoplanet Discovery

 ISS investigation aims to identify unknown microbes in space

 'Iceball' Planet Discovered Through Microlensing
TECH SPACE
ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

 Cold' Great Spot discovered on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement