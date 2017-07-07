Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
First discovery of an exoplanet with SPHERE VLT
 by Staff Writers
 Geneva, Switzerland (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


Picture taken by SPHERE, showing the planet made visible after the star has been hidden by the coronograph (A). Credit UNIGE

An international team of astronomers, including members of the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, discovered an exoplanet by direct imaging using SPHERE, an instrument designed and developed by a consortium of 12 European institutes on the Very Large Telescope ESO, based in Chile.

The instrument, which corrects in real time the terrestrial atmospheric turbulences and occults the light of the star, allows to take a real "photography" of the exoplanet. A result published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics this week.

While more than 3600 exoplanets were discovered through indirect methods, only a handful of them could be observed by direct imaging. This is the first time that astronomers have been able to discover a planet directly on a "photography" with SPHERE, an instrument designed and developed by a consortium of 12 European institutes, including the UNIGE Astronomical Observatory.

In order to take this kind of image, SPHERE is equipped with a deformable mirror that corrects 1200 times per second in real time the atmospheric turbulences, and with a coronograph which allows to hide the light of the star and reveals that of the planet. SPHERE is able to detect the signal of a planet up to a million times lower than that of its host star.

Installed on the VLT (Very Large Telescope) in Chile, SPHERE then discovered HIP65426b, an exoplanet located at three times the Earth-Neptune distance from its star, and whose mass is 6 to 12 times higher than that of Jupiter with a temperature in the range of 1200 degrees celsius.

150 times faster than the sun
 This planet already triggers the curiosity of astronomers: indeed its star is not surrounded by a disc of matter as it is the case for most young planetary systems. Using HARPS, another Geneva-based design instrument, researchers realized that the HIP65426 was a young star and was turning very fast on itself, about 150 times faster than the Sun. Two elements that raise the question of the formation of the planet HIP65426b.

Two scenarios for a birth
 Two scenarios are considered. The first implies that the exoplanet was formed in a disk of gas and dust and, after this disk had dissipated, interacted with other planets to move to its distant orbit. The second suggests that the star and the planet were formed at the same time but one being more massive, the other wasn't able to reach the end of its accretion of matter and became the planet HIP65426b.

EXO WORLDS
New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered
 Pasadena CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2017
 Since the mid-1990s, when the first planet around another sun-like star was discovered, astronomers have been amassing what is now a large collection of exoplanets - nearly 3,500 have been confirmed so far. In a new Caltech-led study, researchers have classified these planets in much the same way that biologists identify new animal species and have learned that the majority of exoplanets f ... read more
Related Links
 Universite de Geneve
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation
EXO WORLDS
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO
EXO WORLDS
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
EXO WORLDS
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media

 Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July
EXO WORLDS
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
EXO WORLDS
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
EXO WORLDS
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
EXO WORLDS
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement