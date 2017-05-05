First F-35B Lightning II produced in Italy rolls off assembly line

Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017 - Boeing has been awarded a $143.4 million contract to provide unique Block II and III modifications to AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the Saudi Arabia National Guard.

The contract covers 24 of the Apaches, with $3.9 million in foreign military sales funding obligated at the time of the award.

The work will be conducted at the Boeing facility in Mesa, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Saudi Arabia is currently the largest recipient of U.S. arm sales, with nearly $100 billion in active military contracts,

The Apache is the primary attack helicopter of the U.S. Army. It has been widely exported across the world from Saudi Arabia to Japan. It carries a 30 millimeter cannon and can be armed with a wide variety of ordnance such as laser-guided Hellfire missiles, unguided rockets, and even air-to-air missiles.