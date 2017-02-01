Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Farthest stars in Milky Way might be ripped from another galaxy
 by Staff Writers
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 13, 2017


In this computer-generated image, a red oval marks the disk of our Milky Way galaxy and a red dot shows the location of the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. The yellow circles represent stars that have been ripped from the Sagittarius dwarf and flung far across space. Five of the 11 farthest known stars in our galaxy were probably stolen this way. Image courtesy Marion Dierickx / CfA. For a larger version of this image please go here.

The 11 farthest known stars in our galaxy are located about 300,000 light-years from Earth, well outside the Milky Way's spiral disk. New research by Harvard astronomers shows that half of those stars might have been ripped from another galaxy: the Sagittarius dwarf. Moreover, they are members of a lengthy stream of stars extending one million light-years across space, or 10 times the width of our galaxy.

"The star streams that have been mapped so far are like creeks compared to the giant river of stars we predict will be observed eventually," says lead author Marion Dierickx of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA).

The Sagittarius dwarf is one of dozens of mini-galaxies that surround the Milky Way. Over the age of the universe it made several loops around our galaxy. On each passage, the Milky Way's gravitational tides tugged on the smaller galaxy, pulling it apart like taffy.

Dierickx and her PhD advisor, Harvard theorist Avi Loeb, used computer models to simulate the movements of the Sagittarius dwarf over the past 8 billion years. They varied its initial velocity and angle of approach to the Milky Way to determine what best matched current observations.

"The starting speed and approach angle have a big effect on the orbit, just like the speed and angle of a missile launch affects its trajectory," explains Loeb.

At the beginning of the simulation, the Sagittarius dwarf weighed about 10 billion times the mass of our Sun, or about one percent of the Milky Way's mass. Dierickx's calculations showed that over time, the hapless dwarf lost about a third of its stars and a full nine-tenths of its dark matter. This resulted in three distinct streams of stars that reach as far as one million light-years from the Milky Way's center. They stretch all the way out to the edge of the Milky Way halo and display one of the largest structures observable on the sky.

Moreover, five of the 11 most distant stars in our galaxy have positions and velocities that match what you would expect of stars stripped from the Sagittarius dwarf. The other six do not appear to be from Sagittarius, but might have been removed from a different dwarf galaxy.

Mapping projects like the Sloan Digital Sky Survey have charted one of the three streams predicted by these simulations, but not to the full extent that the models suggest. Future instruments like the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, which will detect much fainter stars across the sky, should be able to identify the other streams.

"More interlopers from Sagittarius are out there just waiting to be found," says Dierickx.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Scientists close on on the true mass of Milky Way
 Hamilton, Canada (SPX) Jan 09, 2017
 It's a problem of galactic complexity, but researchers are getting closer to accurately measuring the mass of the Milky Way Galaxy. In the latest of a series of papers that could have broader implications for the field of astronomy, McMaster astrophysicist Gwendolyn Eadie, working with her PhD supervisor William Harris and with a Queen's University statistician, Aaron Springford, has refin ... read more

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station

 Russian Astronauts to Hold Terminator Experiment in Space

 Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 Michoud complete stand for testing SLS main fuel tank

 Weather delays resumption of SpaceX's rocket launches

 Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Scientists recreate stellar combustion conditions using compact lasers

 3-D printing and nanotechnology, a mighty alliance to detect toxic liquids

 MIT scientists create super strong, lightweight 3D graphene

 Artisan 3D radar completes sea trials
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement