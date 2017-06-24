Falcon 9 launches Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite



by Staff Writers



Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jun 24, 2017



A SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite - BulgariaSat-1.

Today's mission saw the second reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage, having seen the first such mission for the Iridium-1 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January of this year.

According to SpaceX "Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 successfully landed on SpaceX's East Coast droneship 'Of Course I Still Love You,' stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"This marks the first time a Falcon 9 first stage has landed on both SpaceX's East and West coast droneships, having previously landed on 'Just Read the Instructions' in the Pacific Ocean."















