Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Falcon 9 launches Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jun 24, 2017


Falcon 9 launching BulgariaSat-1

A SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite - BulgariaSat-1.

Today's mission saw the second reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage, having seen the first such mission for the Iridium-1 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January of this year.

According to SpaceX "Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 successfully landed on SpaceX's East Coast droneship 'Of Course I Still Love You,' stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"This marks the first time a Falcon 9 first stage has landed on both SpaceX's East and West coast droneships, having previously landed on 'Just Read the Instructions' in the Pacific Ocean."

ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX's first recycled Dragon arrives at space station
 Miami (AFP) June 5, 2017
 SpaceX's first-ever recycled spaceship arrived Monday at the International Space Station, two days after the unmanned Dragon cargo capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Live images on NASA television showed the spaceship approaching the orbiting outpost, then being grabbed with the station's robotic arm at 9:52 am (1352 GMT). "Capture complete," said NASA ... read more
Related Links
 SpaceX
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Return to the blue

 Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
ROCKET SCIENCE
Orbex reveals space rocket factory

 Developing Landing Tech for Space

 OHB Italia sign contract to launch PRISMA Italian satellite with Arianespace

 Arianespace to orbit Airbus' upcoming constellation of observation satellites
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA, French Space Agency Express Commitment to Joint Exploration

 No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars

 Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp

 Opportunity Straightens Wheel, Resumes Driving
ROCKET SCIENCE
With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
Gravitational wave mission selected, planet-hunting mission moves forward

 Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness

 Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS
ROCKET SCIENCE
A new virtual approach to science in space

 Helium droplets offer new precision to single-molecule laser measurement

 Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

 New computing system takes its cues from human brain
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Hunt for Earth-like Planets

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets

 NASA releases Kepler Survey Catalog with 100s of new exoplanet candidates

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System

 New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement