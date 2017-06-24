Falcon 9 launches Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite

|
by Staff Writers
Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jun 24, 2017
A SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite - BulgariaSat-1.
Today's mission saw the second reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage, having seen the first such mission for the Iridium-1 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January of this year.
According to SpaceX "Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 successfully landed on SpaceX's East Coast droneship 'Of Course I Still Love You,' stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
"This marks the first time a Falcon 9 first stage has landed on both SpaceX's East and West coast droneships, having previously landed on 'Just Read the Instructions' in the Pacific Ocean."
Miami (AFP) June 5, 2017
SpaceX's first-ever recycled spaceship arrived Monday at the International Space Station, two days after the unmanned Dragon cargo capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Live images on NASA television showed the spaceship approaching the orbiting outpost, then being grabbed with the station's robotic arm at 9:52 am (1352 GMT). "Capture complete," said NASA ... read more
