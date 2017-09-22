Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Experts set to meet in Kenya on space science
 by Staff Writers
 Nairobi (XNA) Sep 22, 2017


illustration only

More than 200 scientists from across the world are set to attend a three-day international conference on space science in Nairobi next week, organizers said on Wednesday.

The Sept. 27-29 conference, organized by the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), is expected to offer opportunity for countries in fast tracking decision making in their application of earth observation and geo-spatial technologies in developing their decision making policy briefs.

"The conference will provide a platform for science and policy deliberations in various services offered by geospatial domain," RCMRD Director General Emmanuel Nkurunziza said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Nkurunziza said the scientists will make recommendations on how to help farmers who face problem of invasive species affecting fragile ecosystems and those losing tea crop due to frequent frost occurrences as well as others affected by frequent floods.

He said that the discipline could help many people who are currently struggling to empower themselves economically and socially in the face of a changing climate, especially in the drought-ravaged horn of Africa where lack of water and pasture precipitates conflicts and loss of lives.

"Since the use of earth observation information is currently gaining acceptance globally in addressing problems that impact livelihoods, we intend to explore the possibility of prioritizing space science to help spur growth in Africa," he added.

RCMRD was established under the auspices of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to help promote sustainable development in the member States through generation, application, and dissemination of geo-information and allied ICT technologies, products, and services.

Botswana, Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are members of the organization.

Source: Xinhua News

EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists Produce Best Estimate of Earth's Composition
 Canberra, Australia (SPX) Sep 21, 2017
 Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) have produced the best estimate of Earth's elemental composition which will help them understand how the Earth formed 4.6 billion years ago. The solar system began as a dense blob in a molecular cloud of hydrogen gas and dust that collapsed under its own gravity, forming the early Sun, Earth and other planets. Co-researcher Assoc ... read more
Related Links
 Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Tech dreams live or die on startup battlefields

 Diet tracker in space

 Three astronauts blast off for five-month ISS mission

 Voyager Spacecraft: 40 Years of Solar System Discoveries
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rocket fever launches UB students to engineering competition in New Mexico

 Arianespace announces a new contract, bringing its order book to 53 launches across three rockets

 EUMETSAT signs with Arianespace for first Metop-SG satellite launch

 MHI to launch first Inmarsat-6 satellite
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover Climbing Toward Ridge Top

 New Gravity Map Suggests Mars Has a Porous Crust

 45 Kilometers on the Odometry for Opportunity

 New tools for exploring the surface of Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
EARTH OBSERVATION
India, Japan Set to Boost Space Cooperation

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market

 India to Launch Exclusive Satellite for Afghanistan
EARTH OBSERVATION
A dream of foam

 'Overwatch' eSports league to debut in December

 Physicists predict nonmetallic half-metallicity

 HZDR physicists discover optimum conditions for laser plasma acceleration
EARTH OBSERVATION
Hubble observes pitch black planet

 Could interstellar ice provide the answer to birth of DNA

 Inferno world with titanium skies

 Climate change for aliens
EARTH OBSERVATION
Pluto features given first official names

 Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise

 Jupiter's Auroras Present a Powerful Mystery

 New Horizons Files Flight Plan for 2019 Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement