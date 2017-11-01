Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EXO WORLDS
Evolutionary theory suggests aliens might not look all that alien
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Nov 1, 2017


On TV and in the movies, aliens have been imagined a variety of strange forms -- slimy, green, reptilian, insect-like, big-headed.

But new research suggests alien life forms wouldn't necessarily be exotic or especially strange. Aliens might, in fact, look familiar. Some might even look like us.

Of course, artists and directors have to use their imagination. If there is alien life out there, there is no documentation of it. To figure out what aliens might actually look like, researchers at the University of Oxford abandoned creative license and turned to science for clues -- specifically, to evolutionary theory.

Most serious attempts at imagining what alien life might look like have taken examples of life forms from Earth and remained them under unique combinations of chemistry, geology and physics.

"In our paper, we offer an alternative approach, which is to use evolutionary theory to make predictions that are independent of Earth's details," Sam Levin, a researcher in Oxford's zoology department, said in a news release. "This is a useful approach, because theoretical predictions will apply to aliens that are silicon based, do not have DNA, and breathe nitrogen, for example."

Researchers used what they know about evolution on Earth to predict how the same forces might inspire adaptations on other planets. On Earth, biological complexity has accelerated on only a few occasions -- dubbed "major transitions."

The evolution of single cell organisms to multicellular organisms is an example of a major transition. A combination of evolutionary theory and hard evidence suggests such transitions came about because of extreme conditions.

This understanding of how species become more complex through evolutionary history can help scientists predict how aliens might evolve under different chemical, geological and physical circumstances.

"Like humans, we predict that they are made-up of a hierarchy of entities, which all cooperate to produce an alien," said Levin. "At each level of the organism there will be mechanisms in place to eliminate conflict, maintain cooperation, and keep the organism functioning. We can even offer some examples of what these mechanisms will be."

The findings -- detailed this week in the International Journal of Astrobiology -- suggest highly developed aliens would likely look similar to humans.

"There are potentially hundreds of thousands of habitable planets in our galaxy alone," Levin said. "We can't say whether or not we're alone on Earth, but we have taken a small step forward in answering, if we're not alone, what our neighbours are like."

EXO WORLDS
One small doorstep for man: Cosmic mat welcomes aliens
 Adelaide, Australia (AFP) Oct 27, 2017
 It may look like an ordinary door mat, but its creators insist the conceptual art piece could encourage alien life to visit Earth - and help create a new kind of space archaeology. Dubbed the "Cosmic Welcome Mat" it features swirls of red, sky blue, and violet against a black border, and is meant to convey a warm reception to all sentient life in the universe. Experimental philosopher J ... read more
Related Links
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Scientist devises a solar reactor to make water and oxygen from moon rocks

 How Does Your Space Garden Grow

 NanoRacks Deploys Second Kaber-Class Microsatellite This Week, First On-Orbit Assembly

 Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Virgin Galactic
EXO WORLDS
Arianespace to launch Embratel Star One D2

 Arianespace to launch Inmarsat's fifth Global Xpress satellite

 What Ever Happened to Sea Launch?

 SpaceX launches Korean satellite, sticks rocket landing
EXO WORLDS
Winters leave marks on Mars' sand dunes

 Winters on Mars are shaping the Red Planet's landscape

 Next Mars Rover Will Have 23 'Eyes'

 In desert of Oman, a gateway to life on Mars
EXO WORLDS
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
EXO WORLDS
New communications satellite company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies
EXO WORLDS
The world's shortest laser pulse

 'Tensor algebra' software speeds big-data analysis 100-fold

 New property found in unusual crystalline materials

 Laser beams for superconductivity
EXO WORLDS
One small doorstep for man: Cosmic mat welcomes aliens

 Citizen scientist spots comet tails streaking past distant star

 'Monster' planet discovery challenges formation theory

 Comet mission reveals 'missing link' in our understanding of planet formation
EXO WORLDS
Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently

 Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement