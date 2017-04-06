Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
European conference on space debris risks and mitigation
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Apr 06, 2017


The geostationary ring is one of the most congested regions in space: This is the only orbit in which satellites move synchronously with Earth. It is an ideal choice for vital meteorological and telecommunication satellites. The average distance between two objects here is only 190 km. Defunct spacecraft in geostationary orbit can drift and endanger satellites in their vicinity. Image courtesy ESA/ID and Sense/ONiRiXEL, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO.

The 7th European Conference on Space Debris, to be held 18-21 April at ESA's Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, will provide a unique Space Debris User Portal

The 7th European Conference on Space Debris, to be held 18-21 April at ESA's Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, will provide a unique forum for leading scientists, engineers, managers, space operators, industry, academia and policy-makers from all major spacefaring nations.

Media are invited to attend the overall conference, in particular the opening presentations and the concluding press conference.

Today, around 750 000 objects larger than 1 cm are orbiting Earth. At average speeds of 40 000 km/h, impacts on space hardware would deliver roughly the energy equivalent to the explosion of a hand grenade. Consequences for our operational satellites could be severe.

About 18 000 of these pieces of debris are large enough to be regularly monitored by powerful surveillance systems. Such monitoring data are used by space agencies such as ESA to avoid collisions. The majority of these objects have been generated by more than 250 explosions.

With the increase in the number of objects in space, experts believe that collisions among these objects, some of which have already occurred, might become the primary source for new fragments in orbit. Experts have proposed countermeasures that would mitigate this problem. However, significant challenges are faced by spacefaring organisations to implement these measures.

The 7th European Conference on Space Debris is the largest gathering in the world on this topic. The conference will be opened by ESA Director General Jan Woerner and NASA's former orbital debris chief scientist Donald Kessler.

Highlight talks will address acute issues like the current practice in implementing debris avoidance measures, novel concepts for the active removal of debris, and the deployment of large constellations of several thousand satellites for telecommunications. Finally, the proliferation of small satellites, CubeSats and nanosatellite swarms will be addressed.

The topics of megaconstellations, active removal and European efforts toward space situational awareness and surveillance, measurements and modelling will be addressed. The important issue of atmospheric reentry survival and the risk on the ground as well as aspects of hypervelocity impacts in space will be discussed by top global experts.

TECH SPACE
Space blanket floats away during historic spacewalk
 Miami (AFP) March 30, 2017
 A space blanket floated away from American astronaut Peggy Whitson on Thursday as she made a historic spacewalk outside the International Space Station, setting a new record for the most spacewalks by a woman. The crew was not in danger due to the mishap, which occurred when Whitson was trying to fold up a bulky cloth cover, known as an axial shield, and put it in a bag. The incident bri ... read more
Related Links
 Space Debris at ESA
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Spacewalkers Connect Adapter for Commercial Crew Vehicles

 Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos

 CRESST Signs $87M Cooperative Agreement with NASA Goddard
TECH SPACE
SpaceX hails 'revolution' after recycled rocket launch, landing

 Kremlin Believes Russia Can Compete With Private Firms Like SpaceX in Space

 US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

 'Fuzzy' fibers can take rockets' heat
TECH SPACE
New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
TECH SPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
TECH SPACE
Vietnam set to produce satellites by 2022

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier
TECH SPACE
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage

 Space blanket floats away during historic spacewalk

 NASA laser communications to provide Orion faster connections

 Canadian subs to receive Kelvin Hughes' SharpEye radars
TECH SPACE
TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets

 Inventing Tools for Detecting Life Elsewhere with Future Telescopes

 Viruses in the oceanic basement

 Researchers uncover a potent genetic element in Earth's smallest life forms
TECH SPACE
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target

 ANU leads public search for Planet X



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement