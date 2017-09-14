European Aviation satellite is ready for commercial service

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Paris, France (SPX) Sep 14, 2017
Inmarsat has confirmed that the European Aviation satellite has successfully completed in-orbit tests and is ready to support inflight internet services when the European Aviation Network (EAN) goes 'live' later this year. The satellite, built by France's Thales Alenia Space, was launched by Arianespace in June this year.
EAN is the world's first dedicated aviation connectivity solution to integrate space-based and ground-based networks to deliver a seamless Wi-Fi experience for airline passengers throughout Europe.
Truly seamless
International Airlines Group (IAG), which includes world renowned airline brands such as British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, is the launch customer for the new service.
The successful completion of spacecraft and payload testing of the S-band satellite further underlines the momentum that Inmarsat is building in the high-speed broadband inflight connectivity (IFC) market.
Paris (AFP) Sept 13, 2017
Airbus said Wednesday it has finalised a more than $4 billion order with Cathay Pacific for 32 of its A321neo aircraft to revamp the Hong Kong-based carrier's regional affiliate. The single-aisle medium-haul jets will be operated by Cathay Dragon which flies from Hong Kong to a number of Asian destinations, Airbus said in a statement. A preliminary agreement had been signed in August. ... read more
|
