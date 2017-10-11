Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Europe set to launch atmosphere-probing satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Oct 11, 2017


Europe is set to launch a satellite Friday dedicated to monitoring Earth's atmosphere, the protective layer that shields the planet from the sun's radiation, the European Space Agency said.

The Sentinel-5P orbiter will form part of Europe's Copernicus Earth monitoring project to track environmental damage and aid disaster relief operations.

It will contribute to warnings about eruptions of volcanic ash that can threaten aviation safety, and high levels of air pollution or skin-damaging UV radiation, the agency said.

"In addition, the measurements will improve our knowledge of important processes in the atmosphere related to the climate and to the formation of holes in the ozone layer," it said.

The satellite has a special instrument to map concentrations of gases that affect the air we breathe and the climate.

Launch is set for 0927 GMT on Friday from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, and a final rehearsal was successfully concluded on Tuesday, the ESA said.

This will be the sixth satellite to join the Copernicus constellation. Others, launched since April 2014, monitor forest cover, and land and water pollution.

The programme is named for the 16th-century Polish astronomer who determined that the Earth orbited the sun, and not the other way round as convention had it at the time.

By mapping areas stricken by flood or earthquake, Copernicus will also help emergency teams identify worst-hit areas and locate passable roads, rail lines and bridges.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Satellites See Silicon Valley's Quick Drought Recovery
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 06, 2017
 Underground water reserves in California's Silicon Valley rebounded quickly from the state's recent severe drought, demonstrating the success of aggressive conservation measures, according to a new space-based study by NASA and university scientists. Using satellite data from COSMO-SkyMed, a constellation of four Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, or ASI) satellites, a resear ... read more
Related Links
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
USNO Astronomers Measure New Distances To Nearby Stars

 OECD calls for tourism to be more sustainable

 Fast-moving space industries create new ethical challenges

 Space Cooperation Between China, Russia Needs Long-Term Mechanism
EARTH OBSERVATION
Arianespace to launch COSMO-SkyMed satellites manufactured by Thales

 New Zealand opens first rocket launch site

 Arianespace signs contract for 10 Vega and Vega C launchers

 Launch Vehicle and Missile Ascent Trajectories
EARTH OBSERVATION
Lockheed Martin Reveals New Details to its Mars Base Camp Vision

 Methane belches kept water flowing on ancient Mars

 Lockheed Martin unveils reusable water-powered Mars lander

 SpaceX's Musk unveils plan to reach Mars by 2022
EARTH OBSERVATION
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
EARTH OBSERVATION
GomSpace and Luxembourg to develop space activities in the Grand Duchy

 Private companies are launching a new space race

 L-Band Satellite Operators Need To Reposition

 Spacepath Communications Acquires Tango Wave
EARTH OBSERVATION
Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 Atomistic simulations go the distance on metal strength

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability
EARTH OBSERVATION
MATISSE to Shed Light on the Formation of Earth and Planets

 Glenn Tests Thruster Bound for Metal World

 Searching for Distant Worlds With a Flying Telescope

 Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement