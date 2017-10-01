Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Eurofighter companies add on to Belgian contract bid
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 27, 2017


Eurofighter consortium companies will try to develop national innovation centers in Belgium if Eurofighter is chosen to replace Belgium's F-16 aircraft.

The commitment by BAE Systems, Airbus Defense and Space, Leonardo and missile systems company MBDA came in the form of endorsements signed in Brussels during British Minister for Defense Procurement Harriett Baldwin's visit to the office of Eurofighter companies.

A Eurofighter release said the endorsements are for two innovation centers, one in Flanders and one in Wallonia.

"With the support of our partner companies across Europe, we are delighted to sign these endorsements which form a key component of our industrial offer to Belgium," said Anthony Gregory, Campaign Director for Belgium at BAE Systems. "These centers in Flanders and Wallonia could not only build on Belgium's existing capabilities, but also play an essential role in positioning Belgium's industry for work on future combat aircraft programs in Europe with key European partners."

The two centers would focus on advanced manufacturing and additive layer manufacturing. Eurofighter partner companies would invest in the development of research agendas by the centers.

BAE Systems, as part of the Eurofighter contract bid, is also also proposing to establish the infrastructure, technology and training to accommodate and run a Belgian National Network Cyber Center in partnership with the UK and Belgian Governments.

Belgium plans to replace more than 50 F-16s and issued a Request for Government Proposals last March. Britain has proposed the Eurofighter Typhoon. Other planes offered include the Boeing Super Hornet (US), Dassault's Rafale (France), Lockheed Martin's F-35 (United States) and the Gripen by Sweden's Saab.

Bulgarian pilots refuse to fly MiG-29s over safety concerns
 Sofia (AFP) Oct 24, 2017
 Bulgarian air force pilots refused to fly their Soviet-built MiG-29 jets for planned training on Wednesday, blaming safety concerns and a lack of flight preparation. "Some of the pilots from Graf Ignatievo air base will not perform training flights because of insecurity," deputy defence minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed after a report by specialist website Aero about the boycott. The p ... read more
