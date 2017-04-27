Eurofighter Typhoon successfully tests Meteor missile

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Apr 27, 2017
A Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft has completed the successful test-firing of two Meteor air-to-air missiles simultaneously, BAE Systems announced on Wednesday.
The test confirmed the Typhoon would be able to use a data link to target multiple enemy aircraft at once. The successful launches, the sixth in a series of tests that started last year, occurred over the Britain's Hebrides range.
"This is another major milestone on the Meteor program and the first successful test of a dual firing," Andy Flynn, Eurofighter delivery director for BAE Systems U.K., said in a press release. "Meteor brings to Eurofighter Typhoon an unparalleled air-to-air engagement capability and this successful trial -- following on from a series of firings last year -- is further evidence of how the Eurofighter partner companies are working together to deliver major enhancements to Typhoon's multi-role capabilities."
The Eurofighter Typhoon is an advanced multi-role fighter that has been in service since 2003. It was developed by the Future European Aircraft program as a consortium between the Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.
Designed primarily as an air-superiority air frame, later models have been modified to improve its ground attack capability.
The Meteor radar-guided missile is an advanced design with a range of over 62 miles and a ramjet propulsion system. Designed for launch in volleys against multiple targets and to evade jamming, it is expected to arm exported F-35 Lightning II's, in addition to the Eurofighter Typhoon, in several partner countries.
The tests are a joint operation between BAE Systems, Eurofighter GmbH, MBDA and the Britain's Ministry of Defense.
|
