EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot



by Staff Writers



Germantown MD (SPX) Jan 13, 2017



Hughes Network Systems reports that it has begun system level testing of its new EchoStar XIX satellite - the world's highest capacity broadband satellite - following successful placement into its permanent geosynchronous orbital slot at 97.1 West longitude.

Designed with Hughes JUPITER System high-throughput technology, EchoStar XIX is a multi-spot beam, Ka-band satellite that will power HughesNet Gen5, the next generation of America's #1 high-speed satellite Internet service.

From its 97.1 orbital slot, EchoStar XIX's 138 beams will provide coverage for high-speed Internet service to homes and small businesses in the continental United States, Alaska, Mexico and parts of Canada and Central America.

"Hughes is proud to continue its heritage of innovation and leadership with the development and launch of the world's most advanced broadband satellite," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes.

"The successful positioning of EchoStar XIX is a significant milestone as it sets the stage for introducing our fifth-generation service, further pushing the envelope to deliver the highest quality satellite Internet experience available."

EchoStar XIX joins EchoStar XVII, which has been in service since 2012, and will more than double HughesNet's current capacity and support faster speeds and provide more data for today's online activities.

HughesNet currently has more than 1 million subscribers and was ranked first in delivering advertised speeds for the second year in a row by the Federal Communication Commission, as detailed in its "Measuring Broadband in America" 2016 report.

Now in geosynchronous orbit at 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above the earth, the latest-generation Ka-band satellite was manufactured by Space Systems Loral and launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch vehicle from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida on December 18, 2016. Hughes expects to begin delivering service to customers over EchoStar XIX by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

