Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Earth's New Traveling Buddy Is an Asteroid, Not Space Junk
 by Staff Writers
 Tucson AZ (SPX) Oct 18, 2017


file image for illustration purposes only

At the 49th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences Meeting in Provo, Utah, astronomers led by Vishnu Reddy at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory confirm the true nature of one of Earth's companions on its journey around the Sun.

Was it a burned-out rocket booster, tumbling along a peculiar near-Earth orbit around the Sun, and only occasionally getting close enough to be studied with even the largest telescopes?

Not at all, as it turns out. While, based on previous observations, most astronomers had strongly suspected that object (469219) 2016 HO3 was an ordinary asteroid and not space junk, it took a team of astronomers led by Vishnu Reddy, assistant professor at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona, working with one of the world's largest telescopes, the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT), on Mt. Graham in Southeastern Arizona, to learn the true nature of this near-Earth object.

2016 HO3 is a small near-Earth object (NEO) measuring no more than 100 meters (330 feet) across that, while orbiting the Sun, also appears to circle around the Earth as a "quasi-satellite." Only five quasi-satellites have been discovered so far, but 2016 HO3 is the most stable of them. The provenance of this object is unknown. On timescales of a few centuries, 2016 HO3 remains within 38 to 100 lunar distances from us.

"While HO3 is close to the Earth, its small size - possibly not larger than 100 feet - makes it a challenging target to study," said Reddy. "Our observations show that the HO3 rotates once every 28 minutes and is made of materials similar to asteroids."

Soon after its discovery in 2016, astronomers were not sure where this object came from, but in a recent presentation at the annual Division for Planetary Sciences Conference of the American Astronomical Society in Provo, Utah, Reddy and his colleagues show that Earth's new traveling buddy is an asteroid and not space junk. The new observations confirm that 2016 HO3 is a natural object of similar provenance to other small NEOs that zip by the Earth each month.

"In an effort to constrain its rotation period and surface composition, we observed 2016 HO3 on April 14 and 18 with the Large Binocular Telescope and the Discovery Channel Telescope," Reddy said. "The derived rotation period and the spectrum of emitted light are not uncommon amongst small NEOs, suggesting that 2016 HO3 is a natural object of similar provenance to other small NEOs."

In their presentation "Ground-based Characterization of Earth Quasi Satellite (469219) 2016 HO3" at the 49th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences Meeting in Provo, Utah, Reddy and his co-authors, Olga Kuhn, Audrey Thirouin, Al Conrad, Renu Malhotra, Juan Sanchez, and Christian Veillet, point out that the light reflected off the surface of 2016 HO3 is similar to meteorites we have on Earth.

One way to visualize HO3's orbit is by picturing a hula hoop dancer - the Sun in this analogy - twirling two hoops around the hips at the same time, ever so slightly out of sync. While it orbits the Sun, the object makes yearly loops (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMJc7gmychk) around the Earth. As a result, the object appears to orbit the Earth, but it is not gravitationally bound to our planet.

"Of the near-Earth objects we know of, these types of objects would be the easiest to reach, so they could potentially make suitable targets for exploration," said Veillet, director of the LBT Observatory. "With its binocular arrangement of two 8.4-meter mirrors, coupled with a very efficient pair of imagers and spectrographs like MODS, LBT is ideally suited to the characterization of these Earth's companions."

IRON AND ICE
Asteroid Tracking Network Observes Close Approach
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 16, 2017
 On Oct. 12 EDT (Oct. 11 PDT), a small asteroid designated 2012 TC4 will safely pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 26,000 miles (42,000 kilometers). This is a little over one tenth the distance to the Moon and just above the orbital altitude of communications satellites. This encounter with TC4 is being used by asteroid trackers around the world to test their ability to operate as a coo ... read more
Related Links
 Large Binocular Telescope Corporation
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 Roscosmos: International Space Exploration to Continue Despite Geopolitical Situation

 US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station

 NASA May Extend BEAM's Time on the International Space Station
IRON AND ICE
First Four Space Launch System Flight Engines Ready To Rumble

 SpaceX launches, lands recycled rocket

 Russia May Adjust Space Program to Construct Super-Heavy Carrier Rocket

 Angola's First Satellite to Be Launched From Baikonur Spaceport Dec. 7
IRON AND ICE
What NASA's simulated missions tell us about the need for Martian law

 Mimetic Martian water is highly pressurized, experiments show

 Debate over Mars exploration strategy heats up in astrobiology journal

 Opportunity Feeling the Chemistry
IRON AND ICE
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
IRON AND ICE
Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

 Lockheed Martin Completes First Flexible Solar Array for LM 2100 Satellite

 GomSpace and Luxembourg to develop space activities in the Grand Duchy
IRON AND ICE
Space radiation won't stop NASA's human exploration

 Saab upgrading Norwegian radars under NATO contract

 Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset
IRON AND ICE
Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

 A star that devoured its own planets

 Giant Exoplanet Hunters: Look for Debris Disks

 Are Self-Replicating Starships Practical
IRON AND ICE
Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement