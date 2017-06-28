Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Dutch astronomers discover recipe to make cosmic glycerol
 by Staff Writers
 Leiden, Netherlands (SPX) Jun 28, 2017


Dutch astronomers from Leiden University created the biologically important molecule of glycerol at minus 250 degrees Celsius out of only carbon monoxide and hydrogen. The photo shows a close up of the ice cold vacuum chamber containing an artist impression of glycerol and the star forming area IRAS 16293-2422.(c) Harold Linnartz

A team of laboratory astrophysicists from Leiden University (the Netherlands) managed to make glycerol under conditions comparable to those in dark interstellar clouds. They allowed carbon monoxide ice to react with hydrogen atoms at minus 250 degrees Celsius. The researchers publish their findings in the Astrophysical Journal.

In recent years more and more complex molecules have been identified in space. Their formation schemes are still under debate. Gleb Fedoseev, now a postdoc at the Osservatorio Astrofisico di Catania in Italy and the first author of the article: "The density of particles in space is extremely low and carbon monoxide is highly volatile. However, it freezes out on small dust particles at temperatures below 250 degrees Celsius where it acts as the seed for larger and more complex molecules, once it starts interacting with impacting hydrogen atoms."

In 2009, the Dutch researchers using their cryogenic hydrogen bombardment setups showed that carbon monoxide upon hydrogenation reacts to form formaldehyde (4 atoms) and methanol (6 atoms). By 2015, it became possible to make the sugar glycolaldehyde (8 atoms). And now, it has been possible to form glycerol (14 atoms).

Harold Linnartz, head of the Sackler Laboratory for Astrophysics at Leiden University: "If you systematically allow reaction products along this reaction chain to react with each other, more complex molecules are formed. We now have reached the level of glycerol, two levels higher and we have ribose, a sugar that is important in the coding of our genes."

The big question now is whether glycerol is also present in interstellar clouds. The molecules of formaldehyde, methanol and glycolaldehyde have already been detected by telescopes in the interstellar clouds of IRAS 16293-2422.

This is a star forming region in the constellation of Ophiuchus at a distance of 460 light years from Earth. The young stars emerging here resemble our sun 4.5 billion years ago. The goal for the next year is to use ALMA, the world's largest radio telescope, to search for molecular fingerprints of glycerol, exactly there where also its precursors were identified.

Ewine van Dishoeck (Leiden University): "The more complex the chemistry in an early evolutionary stage of a star, the greater the chance that the building blocks of life were already available before planets were formed."

Glycerol, C3H8O3, is an essential component of living cell membranes and it is the molecular backbone of numerous chemical and biological compounds. Glycerol is also included in cough drops, suppositories, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, candy and margarine. On Earth it is easy to produce, but in space the circumstances are clearly different. That's the reason why laboratory experiments are needed to simulate the processes at play.

Research Report: "Formation of glycerol through hydrogenation of CO ice under prestellar core conditions," G. Fedoseev, K.J. Chuang, S. Ioppolo, D. Qasim, E.F. van Dishoeck and H. Linnartz. In Astrophysical Journal

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Radio astronomers peer deep into the stellar nursery of the Orion Nebula
 Toronto, Canada (SPX) Jun 20, 2017
 Astronomers have released an image of a vast filament of star-forming gas, 1200 light-years away, in the stellar nursery of the Orion Nebula. The image shows ammonia molecules within a 50-light-year long filament detected through radio observations made with the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. That image is combined with an image of the Orion Nebula - an object famili ... read more
Related Links
 Leiden University
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 Return to the blue

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO

 SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 ArianeGroup starts production of VINCI engine combustion chamber

 Amtrak to SpaceX Launch, Wifi hack, Spectacular trip, But where's my SatPhone...
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars rover Opportunity on walkabout near crater rim

 Laser-targeting AI Yields More Mars Science

 Opportunity Straightens Wheel, Resumes Driving

 No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Stanford engineers design a robotic gripper for cleaning up space debris

 Making ferromagnets stronger by adding non-magnetic elements

 A chemical solution to shrink digital data storage

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA keeps a close eye on tiny stowaways

 Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement