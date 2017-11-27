Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink
 by Staff Writers
 New York NY (Sputnik) Nov 27, 2017


File image of President Lyndon Johnson and USSR Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin signing the UN Outer Space Treaty in 1967

As more private enterprises turns their gaze toward outer space, there are certain international limitations that leave many questions unanswered so that private entrepreneurship is is effectively paralyzed.

When the US and the USSR engaged in a nuclear weapons race, there was a real possibility that doomsday weapons would go to outer space and, eventually, to the moon. In order to prevent the Cold War from turning into Star Wars madness, several international treaties were signed, whose regulations remain in effect to this day.

But these treaties, which discussed theoretical possibilities, are faced with pretty practical - albeit peaceful - incentives. More companies are interested in doing business beyond the low orbit around Earth, and legislative basis for such activity is uncertain, leading to questions raised by governments and tech giants alike.

According to a report by New York Times, a company named Moon Express now plans to perform mining operations on the Earth's only natural satellite. Currently, the company's plans are humble: they want to deliver the first batch of lunar rocks to Earth, since the Apollo mission in 1975. If things go well, there are various possibilities, which could include mining Helium-3, the wonder fuel for future power stations.

However, the Outer Space Treaty, officially named the "Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies" prohibits any country to claim any celestial body or even areas of a celestial body as their own.

"The moon and other celestial bodies shall be used by all states parties to the treaty exclusively for peaceful purposes," the treaty states.

While the US Senate is all in favor of letting private companies conduct peaceful business on the moon, the question looms as to how a firm can operate without claiming territory for a base? And what, precisely, would the entity be allowed to do, or disallowed from doing?

"Before it was something really, really hypothetical," NYT quotes Fabio Tronchetti, a law professor at Harbin Institute of Technology in China. "But now there are groups that are really serious. It changes everything."

Moon Express received a privileged workaround for only one of their flights (probably because it never involved building any permanent structure and, therefore, claiming any part of the moon). But that permission took a year of working with the government - not because the government was reluctant, but rather because there was literally no mechanism to grant the permission the company sought.

According to the treaty, commercial companies "require authorization and continuing supervision" of the government. However, despite that there are at least three bodies that are in some way responsible for overseeing space missions (Federal Aviation Administration, The Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Commerce), none of them have the authority to give a green light to a moon mission.

Unless the US government, with the support of its president, paves the way for companies to receive licenses for space enterprise, they could simply slip out of US jurisdiction.

Especially as other countries are not so sensitive when it comes to conducting business in space, NYT suggested, and where bureaucratic process are less hidebound. Besides, not even every western European nation is a party to the treaty.

But even when that problem is sorted out, the question remains: how can one mine a celestial body without claiming a section for themselves?

New rules are required for new times, and deep-pockets tech giants will have to lead with their wallets. Cash-strapped governments will follow, offering tax breaks, land, inexpensive labor and, most of all, a sovereign blessing for the exploitation of celestial bodies - as long as profit-sharing in the spoils is included.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe
 Frankfurt, Germany (SPX) Nov 20, 2017
 With a miniaturised space probe capable of being accelerated to a quarter of the speed of light, we could reach Alpha Centauri, our nearest star, in 20 to 50 years. However, without a mechanism to slow it down, the space probe could only collect data from the star and its planets as it zoomed past. A theoretical physicist at Goethe University Frankfurt has now examined whether interstellar ... read more
Related Links
 UN Space Office
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station

 New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe
SPACE TRAVEL
Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Aerojet Rocketdyne supports ULA Delta II launch of JPSS-1

 Old Rivals India, China Nurture New Rivalry in Satellite Launch Business

 NASA launches next-generation weather satellite
SPACE TRAVEL
Gadgets for Mars

 Ice shapes the landslide landscape on Mars

 Previous evidence of water on Mars now identified as grainflows

 Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels
SPACE TRAVEL
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
SPACE TRAVEL
Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief

 Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia
SPACE TRAVEL
Booming life for 'PUBG' death-match computer game

 3rd SES bids farewell to ANGELS satellite

 New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material
SPACE TRAVEL
First known interstellar visitor is an 'oddball'

 Lava or Not, Exoplanet 55 Cancri e Likely to have Atmosphere

 Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

 Familiar-Looking Messenger from Another Solar System
SPACE TRAVEL
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement