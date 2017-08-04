Department of Defense to start issuing tablets for classified documents

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 4, 2017
The Defense Information Systems Agency has initiated a pilot program to allow senior officials to access classified documents on specially secured tablets.
The program expands on a previous effort allowing access to documents on smartphones and falls under the Department of Defense Mobility Classified Capability - Secret Program.
"We're bringing the mobile device from something you use mostly to consume information from to being able to actually do work on the device," Pentagon Mobility Portfolio manager Jake Marcellus said in a press release.
Since May, 24 secured tablets with 8-inch screens have been issued to senior officials since May. They include features like the United Video Dissemination System that allows full-motion video from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sources.
"DISA understands global senior leaders require highly secure mobile solutions/devices to be always on and always connected," said DMCC-S tablet pilot program manager Leticia Parra.
"The program is focused on listening to customer needs and providing them with larger viewing screens for real-time missions."
Cyber-security training center opens in Maryland
The center is powered by the Cyberbit Range Platform and provides simulation training in protecting national assets and infrastructure.
"I am very pleased to celebrate the opening of Baltimore Cyber Range," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. "With our skilled workforce, world-class academic community, and proximity to the federal government, Maryland has truly become the cyber capital of the world.
"This state-of-art center will help ensure that even more Marylanders are fully trained and prepared to meet the demands of 21st century jobs," Hogan added.
Israel's Elbit Ltd, in announcing the opening of the center, referenced U.S. labor statistics that highlight a critical shortage of capable IT and cybersecurity professionals in the country -- 200,000 unfilled cyber-security jobs, a number that will increase to 1.5 million by 2019.
The Baltimore Cyber Center will help provide the cyber-security skills needed for employment in the sector, the company said.
The facility allows cyber-security practitioners the opportunity to experience the latest real-world cyber threats in a controlled and sequestered environment to improve their hands-on skills. It can simulate large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop counter-measures.
Washington (AFP) Aug 3, 2017
