Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Czech Republic, Switzerland eye A400M lease from Germany
 by Ryan Maass
 Berlin (UPI) Feb 14, 2017


The armed forces of the Czech Republic and Switzerland may lease A400M military transport planes from Germany.

The move was announced by Czech military leaders, who say the motion is still awaiting approval from Berlin. Defense News reports the lease is being considered as officials in Prague deliberate how to upgrade and expand the country's airlifter fleet.

"We expect that, in the coming weeks or months, we will obtain a concrete proposal to cooperate from the German side, and subsequently, it will be internally analyzed by the ministry," Czech defense ministry spokesman Petr Medek told local media.

The Czech Republic is eyeing Lockheed Martin's C-130 Hercules and Embraer's KC-390 aircraft as permanent purchases. The country's military currently operates 17 transport aircraft, including Soviet-era Yakovlev Yak-40 planes.

Berlin's potential deal with the Swiss and Czech governments was announced as Germany investigates technical issues with its own Airbus A400M fleet. According to Germany-based English-language newspaper Deutsche Welle, an A400M carrying German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen broke down on the tarmac during a visit to Lithuania.

During the investigation, engineers uncovered an oil leak in one of the plane's four engines.

Earlier in February, RT reported only one of Germany's eight A400M planes is currently operational. Three of the planes have been grounded for unscheduled repairs, with an additional two set for further inspection.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
How to decrease the mass of aircrafts
 Moscow, Russia (SPX) Feb 10, 2017
 Members of the Department of Chemistry of Lomonosov Moscow State University have created unique polymer matrices for polymer composites based on novel phthalonitrile monomers. The developed materials possess higher strength than metals, which helps to sufficiently decrease the mass of aircraft parts that operate at high temperatures. Scientists have published the project results in the Journal o ... read more

AEROSPACE
Endurance athletes: Swig mouthwash for improved performance

 Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps
AEROSPACE
SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Florida's Kennedy Space Center
AEROSPACE
Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter plays crucial role in search for landing sites

 Angling up for Mars science
AEROSPACE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
AEROSPACE
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm

 Why it's time for Australia to launch its own space agency

 Government announces boost for UK commercial space sector
AEROSPACE
NASA and MIT collaborate to develop space-based quantum-dot spectrometer

 NASA's TDRS-M space communications satellite begins final testing

 Lasers could give space research its broadband moment

 Cooling roofs and other structures with no energy
AEROSPACE
Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Santa Fe Institute researchers look for life's lower limits
AEROSPACE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement