Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MICROSAT BLITZ
Cube Quest Challenge Team Spotlight CU-E3
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 05, 2017


The CU-E3 CubeSat prototype in the deployed position. Credits: Team CU-E3

The shoebox-size CU Earth Escape Explorer CU-E3 is being assembled by the University of Colorado, Boulder, Aerospace Engineering Science Graduate Projects Class.

CU-E3 is designed for a communications technology demonstration mission, slated to travel more than 2.5 million miles into space. As a Deep Space Derby entry, the diminutive spacecraft will reach an orbit of about 10 times the distance between Earth and the moon.

Colorado University Boulder professor Scott Palo, who teaches the graduate class building the CU-E3 satellite, says that the project permits students from various disciplines to work on a stimulating real-world, hands-on enterprise.

The team includes undergraduate and graduate students, as well as advisors from the local community. Team members have diverse backgrounds, including military space operations, military acquisition, and industry experience.

Blue Canyon Technologies, a neighboring small satellite company founded by CU-Boulder alumni, has partnered with the CU-E3 team, said team manager Alec Forsman.

A satellite body called XB1 was provided by the local company to point the CU-E3 accurately, interpret commands and manage power for the spacecraft's payload.

"Integrating this hardware into our system has proven to be a system engineering challenge, but will allow tested and proven hardware to be used on board, which will increase the chances of mission success," said Benjamin Fried, the system engineer.

Going the distance
 "As CU-E3 gradually gets farther and farther away from Earth," Forsman said, "we will use communications technology that we're developing at the university."

The team is pursuing four different Cube Quest prizes: Largest aggregate data volume; most error-free data blocks; the most distant communications from Earth; and spacecraft longevity.

"There have been few, if any, CubeSats that have gone the distance that we're trying to go," Forsman said, "and the communications technology we're developing is non-existent."

CU-E3 will be outfitted with what's called a "planar" antenna, a deployable array in which all of the elements are in one plane, yet provide a large aperture for directional beam control.

"It models what a parabolic antenna provides," Forsman explained. "On a small CubeSat, there are too many constraints in flying a parabolic antenna. We're hoping that we can get a similar performance with our planar antenna."

A prototype antenna for CU-E3, developed entirely by students, has been tested in a community partners' anechoic chamber to verify the performance and antenna characteristics. The chamber is a room that can completely absorb or minimize reflections - echoes - of sound.

"Verification of the simulations and models is exciting, and is one step closer to the realization of the final system" said Michael DeLuca, the communications system lead.

Solar radiation pressure
 Brett Shaffer is on the CU-E3 team, working as the attitude dynamics and control team lead for the past summer.

"We're looking at using solar radiation pressure to orient our spacecraft," Shaffer said, "It's one of the big benefits we're looking at using CU-E3.

The novel antenna design makes possible high data rates, "and that's another huge benefit of our spacecraft," Shaffer added. "CubeSats usually don't have a whole lot of data link time with ground stations. So the more data you can push through, the better."

The team recognizes the importance of a ground station for the competition, and has chosen to partner with ATLAS Ground Networks for their uplink and downlink communications.

Solve the problem
 CU-E3 is a hands-on, creative project, said Forsman. In his senior design work at the university, Forsman said that he can design something that solves the problem. "But the difference here with CU-E3 is that we have to solve the problem ... and then we actually have to make it!"

Forsman observes that everyone taking part in the competition is excited and willing to work hard and to do what they need to help out the team.

Developing the hardware to certain NASA standards, Forsman said, "is something for me, personally, that has been a big challenge and totally new. It's a huge learning experience."

Finding out about the NASA process and space agency design methods is definitely tough, he said. "But it's going to be worth it in terms of moving on with my career after this project."

Shaffer agreed, "It has been like drinking out of a fire hose, but I'm loving it - a great experience."

The Cube Quest competition offers a total of $5 million to teams that meet the challenge objectives of designing, building and delivering flight-qualified, small satellites capable of advanced operations near and beyond the moon.

The competition is sponsored by NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate and managed by the Centennial Challenges Program at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama,

MICROSAT BLITZ
Cube Quest Challenge Team Spotlight: SEDS Triteia
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) May 29, 2017
 Triteia is the Cube Quest Challenge entry from the University of California, San Diego's Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS). As part of their approach, they are making use of an additively manufactured thruster for their spacecraft. This 3D-printed engine thruster is vital for the semi-autonomous, chemically propelled 6U CubeSat to make its journey to the moon, th ... read more
Related Links
 Cube Quest at NASA
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MICROSAT BLITZ
Russia on the Way to Adopt New Program on Development of Space Centers

 First Year of BEAM Demo Offers Valuable Data on Expandable Habitats

 Conch shells may inspire better helmets, body armor

 NASA honors Kennedy's space vision on 100th birthday
MICROSAT BLITZ
Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload

 Ariane 5 launches its first all-electric satellite

 India launches GSLV in heavy lift configuation

 Colossal rocket-launching plane rolls toward testing
MICROSAT BLITZ
Student-Made Mars Rover Concepts Lift Off

 Illinois Company Among Hundreds Supporting NASA Mission to Mars

 Halos discovered on Mars widen time frame for potential life

 Preparations Continue Before Driving into 'Perseverance Valley'
MICROSAT BLITZ
California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China

 A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020
MICROSAT BLITZ
Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith

 New Horizons for Alexander Gerst

 Government space program spending reaches 62B dollars in 2016
MICROSAT BLITZ
Mitsubishi Electric Completes New Satellite Component Production Facility

 Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies

 BAE Systems, Helios to collaborate on liquid armor

 New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials
MICROSAT BLITZ
Viable Spores, DNA Fragments Discovery at ISS Justifies Biosphere's Expansion

 Giant Ringed Planet Likely Cause of Mysterious Eclipses

 Russia thinks microorganisms may be living outside the space station

 The race to trace TRAPPIST-1h
MICROSAT BLITZ
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement