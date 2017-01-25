Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















PHYSICS NEWS
Cosmologists a step closer to understanding quantum gravity
 by Staff Writers
 Portsmouth, UK (SPX) Jan 25, 2017


Dr Vincent Vennin.

Cosmologists trying to understand how to unite the two pillars of modern science - quantum physics and gravity - have found a new way to make robust predictions about the effect of quantum fluctuations on primordial density waves, ripples in the fabric of space and time.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have revealed quantum imprints left on cosmological structures in the very early Universe and shed light on what we may expect from a full quantum theory of gravity.

Dr Vincent Vennin, from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation said: "We haven't solved quantum gravity but we've learnt a little more about how it would work.

"Physicists do not yet know how to combine theories of gravity and the quantum world. Yet both play a crucial role in the very early Universe where the expansion of space is driven by gravity and cosmological structures that arise from quantum fluctuations.

"Quantum fluctuations during inflation are thought to be the origin of all structure in the Universe. Structures we see today such as galaxies, stars, planets and people can be traced back to these primordial fluctuations."

The paper is co-authored by Professor David Wands, Dr Hooshyar Assadullahi, Hassan Firouzjahi and Mahdiyar Noorbala. It was published in the Physical Review Letters.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Portsmouth
 The Physics of Time and Space





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
PHYSICS NEWS
China to set up gravitational wave telescopes in Tibet
 Lhasa Tibet (XNA) Jan 10, 2017
 China is working to set up the world's highest altitude gravitational wave telescopes in Tibet Autonomous Region to detect the faintest echoes resonating from the universe, which may reveal more about the Big Bang. Construction has started for the first telescope, code-named Ngari No.1, 30 km south of Shiquanhe Town in Ngari Prefecture, said Yao Yongqiang, chief researcher with the Nationa ... read more

PHYSICS NEWS
NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017

 French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
PHYSICS NEWS
When One launch is not enough: SpaceX Return To Flight

 Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 2017 Rocket Campaign Begins in Alaska

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch
PHYSICS NEWS
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft

 Microbes could survive thin air of Mars

 Mars rover Opportunity takes a drive up a steep slope

 Mars Rover Curiosity Examines Possible Mud Cracks
PHYSICS NEWS
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
PHYSICS NEWS
Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot
PHYSICS NEWS
Explaining how 2-D materials break at the atomic level

 China's quantum communication satellite delivered for use

 First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly

 The power of attraction
PHYSICS NEWS
SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System
PHYSICS NEWS
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement