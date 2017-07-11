Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Cosmic 'dust factory' reveals clues to how stars are born
 by Staff Writers
 Cardiff UK (SPX) Jul 11, 2017


This artist's illustration of Supernova 1987A reveals the cold, inner regions of the exploded star's remnants (red) where tremendous amounts of dust were detected and imaged by ALMA. This inner region is contrasted with the outer shell (blue), where the energy from the supernova is colliding (green) with the envelope of gas ejected from the star prior to its powerful detonation. Credit Credit: A. Angelich; NRAO/AUI/NSF

A group of scientists led by researchers at Cardiff University have discovered a rich inventory of molecules at the centre of an exploded star for the very first time.

Two previously undetected molecules, formylium (HCO+) and sulphur monoxide (SO), were found in the cooling aftermath of Supernova 1987A, located 163,000 light years away in a nearby neighbour of our own Milky Way galaxy. The explosion was originally witnessed in February 1987, hence its name.

These newly identified molecules were accompanied by previously detected compounds such as carbon monoxide (CO) and silicon oxide (SiO). The researchers estimate that about 1 in 1000 silicon atoms from the exploded star can be found in SiO molecules and only a few out of every million carbon atoms are in HCO+ molecules.

It was previously thought that the massive explosions of supernovae would completely destroy any molecules and dust that may have been already present.

However, the detection of these unexpected molecules suggests that the explosive death of stars could lead to clouds of molecules and dust at extremely cold temperatures, which are similar conditions to those seen in a stellar nursery where stars are born.

Lead author of the study Dr Mikako Matsuura, from Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy, said: "This is the first time that we've found these species of molecules within supernovae, which questions our long held assumptions that these explosions destroy all molecules and dust that are present within a star.

"Our results have shown that as the leftover gas from a supernova begins to cool down to below 200 C, the many heavy elements that are synthesised can begin to harbour rich molecules, creating a dust factory.

"What is most surprising is that this factory of rich molecules is usually found in conditions where stars are born. The deaths of massive stars may therefore lead to the birth of a new generation."

The team arrived at their findings using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to probe the heart of Supernova 1987A in remarkably fine detail.

The findings have been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Astronomers have been studying Supernova 1987A since it was first discovered over 30 years ago, but have found it difficult to analyse the supernova's innermost core. ALMA's ability to observe at millimetre wavelengths - a region of the electromagnetic spectrum between infrared and radio light - made it possible to see through the intervening dust and gas and study the abundance and location of the newly formed molecules.

In an accompanying paper, a second research team have used ALMA's data to create the first 3D model of Supernova 1987A, revealing important insights into the original star itself and the way supernovae create the basic building blocks of planets.

It is well understood that massive stars, those more than 10 times the mass of our Sun, end their lives in spectacular fashion. When such a star runs out of fuel, there is no longer enough heat and energy to fight back against the force of their own gravity. The outer reaches of the star, once held up by the power of nuclear fusion, then come crashing down on the core with tremendous force. The rebound from this collapse triggers an explosion that blasts material into space.

Building on their current findings, the team hope to use ALMA to find out exactly how abundant the molecules of HCO+ and SO are, and to see if there are there any other molecules within the supernova that have yet to be detected.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Radioactive Elements in Cas A Suggest Neutrino-Driven Explosion
 Garching, Germany (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 Stars exploding as supernovae are the main sources of heavy chemical elements in the universe. In particular, radioactive atomic nuclei are synthesized in the hot, innermost regions during the explosion and can thus serve as probes of the unobservable physical processes that initiate the blast. Using elaborate computer simulations, a team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for As ... read more
Related Links
 Cardiff University
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Trump offers bold space goals but fills in few details

 Pence vows 'new era' in US space exploration, but few details

 Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 Russia to Carry Out Five Launches From Vostochny Space Center in 2018
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Evidence discovered for two distinct giant planet populations

 A cosmic barbecue: Researchers spot 60 new 'hot Jupiter' candidates

 Re-making planets after star-death

 First discovery of an exoplanet with SPHERE VLT
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement