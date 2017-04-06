Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Citizen scientist photographs space station space debris from Earth
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017


Marco Langbroek is a satellite tracker. But occasionally, his photographs spot chunks of space debris, too.

This week, Langbroek's camera spotted an especially large piece of space debris -- a massive thermal shield. The shield was mishandled by NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson during a space station spacewalk mission last week.

Kimbrough and Whitson successfully installed three new thermal shields, but the fourth got away.

In a series of images captured by Langbroek's Canon EOS 60D DSLR camera and a Samyang 1.4/85 mm lens, a faint, thin, gray streak can be seen orbiting out in front of the International Space Station. Langbroek published the images on his blog.

Measuring roughly five feet by two feet, the shield is large enough to be seen through binoculars from Earth. The shield will likely remain in orbit for a couple of months before dropping into the atmosphere, where it will be burned up.

"The item poses very little risk to navigation, and an accidental release like this is not unexpected given the complexity and challenges of working outside during a spacewalk," Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency's Space Debris Office, said in a news release.

Though the escaped thermal shield is unlikely to cause problems, the massive amounts of space debris circling Earth is a topic of concern for space agencies and communication companies around the globe. Even small metal fragments can do series damage to a satellite or probe.

A variety of solutions for the problem of space debris have been proposed, including lasers, magnets and even a Pac-Man-like trash-eating space probe.

Those solutions and others will be discussed later this month at the 7th European Conference on Space Debris hosted by ESA's Space Debris Office.

TECH SPACE
Russia Opens 1st Ground Station to Monitor Orbital Debris in Brazil
 Rio De Janeiro (Sputnik) Apr 06, 2017
 Russia's first ground station of the Automated Warning System on Hazardous Situations in Outer Space (ASPOS OKP) aimed at monitoring orbital debris was opened in Brazil, a spokesman of the Roscosmos state corporation told Sputnik on Wednesday. "The main goal of the ASPOS OKP is to monitor dangerous approaches of the devices operating on orbit with orbital debris and to follow falling satel ... read more
Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
US astronaut John Glenn is buried with military honors

 Russia, Europe, US Should Work Together on Space Exploration - German Agency

 United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos
TECH SPACE
US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US

 Bezos sells $1 bn in Amazon stock yearly to pay for rocket firm

 Kremlin Believes Russia Can Compete With Private Firms Like SpaceX in Space

 US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets
TECH SPACE
Russia critcal to ExoMars Project says Italian Space Agency Head

 New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits
TECH SPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
TECH SPACE
Ukraine Plans to Launch Telecom Satellite in Fourth Quarter of 2017

 Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution

 Russia Offering Brazil to Develop Gonets-Like Satellite System - Manufacturer

 Intelsat-OneWeb Merger: Enhanced Connections for Government Users
TECH SPACE
Norway joins US Strategic Command space data sharing program

 Citizen scientist photographs space station space debris from Earth

 European conference on space debris risks and mitigation

 SES and Thales Unveil Next-Generation Capabilities Onboard SES-17
TECH SPACE
Inside Arctic ice lies a frozen rainforest of microorganisms

 Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride

 TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets

 Atmosphere around super-earth detected
TECH SPACE
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Hubble takes close-up portrait of Jupiter

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement