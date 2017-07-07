Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (XNA) Jul 07, 2017
The communications satellite Zhongxing-9A has entered its preset orbit over two weeks after its launch on June 19.
Abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the Long March-3B launch, which failed to deliver the satellite as planned.
The satellite conducted 10 orbit adjustments with its onboard thrusters and Wednesday reached its preset orbit at 101.4 degrees east longitude over the equator, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Thursday.
Currently, the satellite's systems are operational and the transponders are on, said the CASC, adding that a series of tests will be carried out.
Zhongxing-9A is the first Chinese-made satellite for live radio and television broadcasts.
An anomaly was found on the carrier rocket's rolling control thruster, part of the attitude control engine, during the third gliding phase, according to an investigation.
The rocket team has also completed a thorough technology analysis and expanded examinations.
Source: Xinhua News
Nanjing (XNA) Jul 02, 2017
Chinese space-monitoring ship Yuanwang-3 has completed a 27-day maritime calibration mission and returned to port in east China's Jiangsu Province Thursday. The ship will take part in six maritime space monitoring missions as a part of the space expeditions scheduled for the second half of the year, which will include the launch of the Chang'e-5 lunar probe and BeiDou-3 satellite. Yu ... read more
Related Links
China National Space Administration
The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement