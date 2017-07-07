Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit



by Staff Writers



Beijing (XNA) Jul 07, 2017



The communications satellite Zhongxing-9A has entered its preset orbit over two weeks after its launch on June 19.

Abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the Long March-3B launch, which failed to deliver the satellite as planned.

The satellite conducted 10 orbit adjustments with its onboard thrusters and Wednesday reached its preset orbit at 101.4 degrees east longitude over the equator, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Thursday.

Currently, the satellite's systems are operational and the transponders are on, said the CASC, adding that a series of tests will be carried out.

Zhongxing-9A is the first Chinese-made satellite for live radio and television broadcasts.

An anomaly was found on the carrier rocket's rolling control thruster, part of the attitude control engine, during the third gliding phase, according to an investigation.

The rocket team has also completed a thorough technology analysis and expanded examinations.

Source: Xinhua News

