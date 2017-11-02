Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DRAGON SPACE
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Nov 02, 2017


China plans to launch its reusable spacecraft in 2020, according to a statement from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Tuesday.

Unlike traditional one-off spacecraft, the new spacecraft will fly into the sky like an aircraft, said Chen Hongbo, a researcher from the corporation.

The spacecraft can transport people or payload into the orbit and return to Earth.

Chen said that the spacecraft will be easier to maintain and can improve the frequency of launches at lower cost, bringing new opportunities for more people to travel into space.

Source: Xinhua News

Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut
 Beijing (XNA) Oct 23, 2017
 Jing Haipeng, the first Chinese astronaut to go into space three times, has voiced his desire to go into space again as a further demonstration of his loyalty to the Communist Party of China (CPC). "I'm eager to go to space again, be a pioneer in the battle one more time," said the 51-year-old major general and delegate to the ongoing 19th National Congress of the CPC. "Let the vastn
 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com

