Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
China's quantum communication satellite delivered for use
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Jan 19, 2017


The Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) satellite is the first-ever space-ground test platform for quantum communication, said Wang Jianyu, executive deputy chief engineer of the project.

China's quantum communication satellite, launched last August, is officially operational after four months of in-orbit testing, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said Wednesday.

Testing of the satellite, payloads and space-ground links have been completed, the CAS said, adding that everything was operating properly.

The Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) satellite is the first-ever space-ground test platform for quantum communication, said Wang Jianyu, executive deputy chief engineer of the project.

The research team has begun to carry out experiments and preliminary data has been obtained, said Pan Jianwei, chief scientist on the project.

China successfully launched the world's first quantum satellite from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Aug. 16, 2016.

QUESS will explore "hack-proof" quantum communications by transmitting unhackable keys from space, and provide insight into the strangest phenomenon in quantum physics - quantum entanglement.

Source: Xinhua News Agency


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
York Space Systems signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement
 Denver CO (SPX) Jan 13, 2017
 York Space Systems, an aerospace company specializing in complete space segment customer solutions and the manufacture of small and medium class spacecraft, this week announced the execution of a Cooperative Research And Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), supporting the deployment of the Harbinger Mission. Under the Agreement, York Sp ... read more

TECH SPACE
French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station

 'Hidden Figures' soars in second week atop box office

 The dust never settles on the Space Station

 Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station
TECH SPACE
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 ISRO set to increase vehicle capacity to accommodate more space launches

 Ruptured oxidant tank likely cause of Progress accident

 SpaceX launches, lands rocket for first time since Sept blast
TECH SPACE
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 Mars Rover Curiosity Examines Possible Mud Cracks

 Opportunity Continues Its Journey South Along Crater Rim

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover
TECH SPACE
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
TECH SPACE
EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors
TECH SPACE
3-D printing could transform future membrane technology

 China develops world's brightest VUV free electron laser research facility

 Manchester scientists tie the tightest knot ever achieved

 China to develop prototype super, super computer in 2017
TECH SPACE
Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star
TECH SPACE
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement