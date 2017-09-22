China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab



by Staff Writers



Beijing (XNA) Sep 22, 2017



The two spacecraft completed their first in-orbit refueling on April 27 and second on June 15.

China's first cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-1, separated from Tiangong-2 space lab at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

At 3:29 p.m. on Sunday, the cargo ship started to separate from the space lab under orders from the ground. After separation, it operated at an orbit of about 400 kilometers above the earth.

Tianzhou-1 will continue to carry out experiments before it leaves orbit, and will gain experience for building and operating a space station.

Tianzhou-1 was launched on April 20 from south China's Hainan Province, and it completed automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab on April 22.

The two spacecraft completed the first in-orbit refueling on April 27, a second refueling on June 15 and a final one on Saturday. In the past five months, Tianzhou-1 has operated smoothly and completed various tasks.

earlier report:

China's cargo spacecraft completes third in-orbit refueling

China's Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft and Tiangong-2 space lab completed their third and last in-orbit refueling at 8:17 p.m. Saturday.

The third refueling, lasting about three days, confirmed the technical results from the second refueling.

The third refueling, lasting about three days, confirmed the technical results from the second refueling.

In the past five months, Tianzhou-1 has operated smoothly and completed various tasks.

