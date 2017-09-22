Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Sep 22, 2017


The two spacecraft completed their first in-orbit refueling on April 27 and second on June 15.

China's first cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-1, separated from Tiangong-2 space lab at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

At 3:29 p.m. on Sunday, the cargo ship started to separate from the space lab under orders from the ground. After separation, it operated at an orbit of about 400 kilometers above the earth.

Tianzhou-1 will continue to carry out experiments before it leaves orbit, and will gain experience for building and operating a space station.

Tianzhou-1 was launched on April 20 from south China's Hainan Province, and it completed automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab on April 22.

The two spacecraft completed the first in-orbit refueling on April 27, a second refueling on June 15 and a final one on Saturday. In the past five months, Tianzhou-1 has operated smoothly and completed various tasks.

earlier report:
China's cargo spacecraft completes third in-orbit refueling
 China's Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft and Tiangong-2 space lab completed their third and last in-orbit refueling at 8:17 p.m. Saturday.

The third refueling, lasting about three days, confirmed the technical results from the second refueling.

Tianzhou-1, China's first cargo spacecraft, was launched on April 20 from south China's Hainan Province, and it completed automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab on April 22.

The two spacecraft completed their first in-orbit refueling on April 27 and second on June 15.

In the past five months, Tianzhou-1 has operated smoothly and completed various tasks.

Source: Xinhua News

DRAGON SPACE
Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 19, 2017
 One of Chinese startups appears to be following in the footsteps of SpaceX as it has lately laid out its own project of reusable space launch system. Link Space, the country's first private rocket company, has recently presented the design of its New Line 1 (also known as Xin Gan Xian 1) launch vehicle, which could compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9 in the future. Link Space uncovered the desi ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
NASA's Robotic 'Sniffer' Confirms Space Station Leak, Repair

 Crewed Missions Beyond LEO

 Tech dreams live or die on startup battlefields

 Diet tracker in space
DRAGON SPACE
Mechanisms are Critical to Space Vehicle Flight Success

 ISRO to resume satellite launches by December

 Dragon Splashes Down in Pacific With NASA Science Experiments

 Rocket fever launches UB students to engineering competition in New Mexico
DRAGON SPACE
Ice mined on Mars could provide water for humans exploring space

 Six emerge from 8-mo Mars experiment in Hawaii dome

 Splashdown! Crashing into Martian mud

 More evidence of water on Mars
DRAGON SPACE
Work on China's mission to Mars 'well underway'

 Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle

 Spacecraft passes docking test

 China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert
DRAGON SPACE
Northrop Grumman to buy space firm Orbital for $9.2 bn

 India, Japan Set to Boost Space Cooperation

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
DRAGON SPACE
Dormant, Yet Always-Alert Sensor Awakes Only in the Presence of a Signal of Interest

 Air Force activates new satellites for tracking space objects

 Low-level radiation exposure less harmful to health than other modern lifestyle risks

 Space radiation is risky business for the human body
DRAGON SPACE
NASA's Hubble captures blistering pitch-black planet

 The return of the comet-like exoplanet

 Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation

 KFU astronomers discovered an exoplanet together with Turkish and Japanese colleagues
DRAGON SPACE
Pluto features given first official names

 Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise

 Jupiter's Auroras Present a Powerful Mystery

 New Horizons Files Flight Plan for 2019 Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement