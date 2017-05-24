China willing to cooperate in peaceful space exploration: Xi

|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (XNA) Jun 06, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter of congratulations to the Global Space Exploration Conference, which opened Tuesday in Beijing.
In his letter, Xi said China is willing to enhance cooperation with the international community in peaceful space exploration and development.
Hailing the achievements made in space exploration in the 20th century, Xi said progress in space science and technology will benefit people around the world in the future.
China has attached great importance to space exploration as well as innovation in space science and technology, the president said, noting that the country wants to use these achievements to create a better future for mankind.
He also expressed hope that the ongoing conference will promote space science development and international exchanges and cooperation.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
