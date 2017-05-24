Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
China willing to cooperate in peaceful space exploration: Xi
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Jun 06, 2017


illustration only

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter of congratulations to the Global Space Exploration Conference, which opened Tuesday in Beijing.

In his letter, Xi said China is willing to enhance cooperation with the international community in peaceful space exploration and development.

Hailing the achievements made in space exploration in the 20th century, Xi said progress in space science and technology will benefit people around the world in the future.

China has attached great importance to space exploration as well as innovation in space science and technology, the president said, noting that the country wants to use these achievements to create a better future for mankind.

He also expressed hope that the ongoing conference will promote space science development and international exchanges and cooperation.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

California Woman Charged for Trying to Hand Over Sensitive Space Tech to China
 Washington DC (Sputnik) May 24, 2017
 A woman in the US state of California was arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to smuggle space communications technology to China, the US Department of Justice said in a press release. "A Pomona woman was arrested this morning on federal charges that accuse her of conspiring to procure and illegally export sensitive space communications technology to her native China," the release st
