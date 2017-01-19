China to launch electromagnetic monitoring satellite for earthquake study

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (XNA) Jan 19, 2017
China will launch a satellite this year to gather electromagnetic data that may be used in monitoring and forecasting earthquakes.
According to China's earthquake administrative agencies on Tuesday, the satellite will be launched in the latter half of this year.
Movements of the Earth's crust generate electromagnetic radiation which can be observed from space.
By collecting data on the Earth's electromagnetic field, ionosphere plasma and high-energy particles, the satellite will be used in real-time monitoring of earthquakes and possible seismic precursors in China and neighboring regions.
The satellite will be China's first space-based platform for earthquake monitoring, providing a new approach for research.
According to Shen Xuhui, deputy chief of the mission, it is designed to remain in orbit for five years and record the electromagnetic situation of earthquakes above 6 magnitude in China and quakes above 7 magnitude all over the world.
Scientists are expecting to find common factors that may be used to develop earthquake forecasting technology, Shen said.
The satellite may also serve aerospace and navigation communication purposes.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
Related Links
China Seismo Electromagnetic Satellite
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement