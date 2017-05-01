Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) May 01, 2017


File image of a Long March 2F launching a Shenzhou manned spacecraft.

China plans to conduct several manned space flights from 2019 to 2022, during which a 60-tonne space station will be assembled and built, said Wang Zhaoyao, director of China's manned space program office, Friday.

"Tianzhou-1, China's first cargo spacecraft, was the last flight mission of the country's manned space program before the construction of a permanent space station," Wang said at a press conference.

The spacecraft and Tiangong-2 space lab completed their first in-orbit refueling late Thursday, marking the completion of the country's space lab mission.

"The successful conclusion of the mission shows that China's manned space program has entered the space station era," Wang said.

"The space station program has been progressing steadily with its key technologies and plans already completed and its relevant flight products being tested," he said. "Chinese astronauts are preparing for the space station era. They are expected to stay in space for three to six months or even longer during future missions."

Two astronauts, Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong, completed their 33-day journey, the longest mission in the country's manned space program to date, onboard the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft on Nov. 18 last year.

Wang said the astronauts would be engaged in more extra-vehicular activities during the construction of the space station, which could pose challenges.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

DRAGON SPACE
China's Long March-5 Y2 carrier rocket leaves for launch site
 Tianjin (XNA) Apr 26, 2017
 China's Long March-5 Y2 carrier rocket departed northern China's Tianjin Port for the launch base in southern Hainan Monday. Monday is also China's second Space Day, which was chosen to mark the anniversary of the country's first satellite launch Dongfanghong-1 in 1970. Carried by special rocket-carrying ships, the rocket will arrive in Wenchang, Hainan Province, for the scheduled la ... read more
Related Links
 China Manned Space Engineering Agency
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
AGU journal commentaries highlight importance of Earth and space science research

 NASA spacesuits over budget, tight on timeline: audit

 'Better you than me,' Trump tells record-breaking astronaut

 Lunar, Martian Greenhouses Designed to Mimic Those on Earth
DRAGON SPACE
India to launch GSAT-9 communication satellite on May 5: ISRO

 SpaceX launches classified payload for NRO; 1st Stage returns to LZ-1

 New Russian Medium-Class Carrier Rocket Could Compete With SpaceX's Falcon

 RSC Energia, Boeing Hammer Out a Deal on Sea Launch Project
DRAGON SPACE
How Old are Martian Gullies

 Opportunity Nears 'Perseverance Valley'

 Engineers investigate simple, no-bake recipe to make bricks on Mars

 SwRI-led team discovers lull in Mars' giant impact history
DRAGON SPACE
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 China courts international coalition set up to promote space cooperation

 Commentary: Innovation drives China's space exploration

 Macao marks 2nd China Space Day with astronaut sharing space experience
DRAGON SPACE
ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space

 Arianespace, Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT sign a new Launch Services Agreement, for Horizons 3e

 Airbus and Intelsat team up for more capacity

 Commercial Space Operators To Canada: "We're Here, and We can Help"
DRAGON SPACE
Raytheon receives $327M radar contract for U.S. Navy

 SES Offers Panoramic Glimpse into the Future of TV with Live Virtual Reality Demo

 MIT wireless device can see through walls to detect walking speed

 Augmented reality increases maintenance reliability at a space station
DRAGON SPACE
'Iceball' Planet Discovered Through Microlensing

 'On Verge of Most Profound Discovery Ever,' NASA Tells US Congress

 What can we learn from dinosaur proteins

 Newly Discovered Exoplanet May be Best Candidate in Search for Signs of Life
DRAGON SPACE
ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

 Cold' Great Spot discovered on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement