China launches three satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Oct 02, 2017


China launches the Yaogan-30 01 satellites on a Long March-2C rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2017. Image courtesy Xinhua and Zhang Wenjun.

China launched three remote sensing satellites Friday on a Long March-2C rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Yaogan-30 01 satellites will conduct electromagnetic probes and other experiments.

The launch is the 251st flight mission of the Long March rocket family.

Source: Xinhua News

Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
 Beijing (XNA) Oct 02, 2017
 China's Mars probe will carry 13 types of payload, including six rovers, in its first mission to the planet, scheduled for 2020. "The Mars exploration program is well underway," said Zhang Rongqiao, chief architect of the Mars mission, at the Beijing International Forum on Lunar and Deep-space Exploration, which opened Wednesday. "The payloads will be used to co ... read more
