EARTH OBSERVATION
China launches land exploration satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Jiuquan, China (XNA) Dec 26, 2017


Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center - Gobi desert - Dec. 23, 2017

China launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert at 12:14 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time.

The satellite is mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources.

A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.

The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series.

China-Brazil satellite scheduled for launch in 2019
 An earth observation satellite jointly developed by China and Brazil is scheduled to be launched into space in 2019, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite-4A (CBERS-4A) will be launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket.

It will be the sixth satellite to be launched in the earth resource satellite cooperation program between the two sides, following the satellites CBERS-1, 2, 2B, 3, and 4.

Since the 1980s, both countries have used earth resource satellites in various fields including agriculture, forestry, water resources, environmental monitoring and disaster reduction.

The first China-Brazil earth resource satellite was launched from China in 1999.

Source: Xinhua News

EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's CATS concludes successful mission on Space Station
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Dec 12, 2017
 A spaceborne lidar instrument that fired more laser pulses than any previous orbiting instrument has ended its operations on the International Space Station, after a successful 33-month mission to measure clouds and tiny atmospheric particles that play key roles in Earth's climate and weather. During its mission, NASA's Cloud-Aerosol Transport System (CATS) lidar provided measurements of t ... read more
 China National Space Administration
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

