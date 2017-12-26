China launches land exploration satellite

|.
by Staff Writers
Jiuquan, China (XNA) Dec 26, 2017
China launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert at 12:14 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time.
The satellite is mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources.
A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.
The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series.
China-Brazil satellite scheduled for launch in 2019
The China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite-4A (CBERS-4A) will be launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket.
It will be the sixth satellite to be launched in the earth resource satellite cooperation program between the two sides, following the satellites CBERS-1, 2, 2B, 3, and 4.
Since the 1980s, both countries have used earth resource satellites in various fields including agriculture, forestry, water resources, environmental monitoring and disaster reduction.
The first China-Brazil earth resource satellite was launched from China in 1999.
