Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 2, 2017


China on Sunday announced the launch of a powerful rocket designed to carry communication satellites into orbit had been "unsuccessful", in a glitch for the country's ambitious space programme.

The Long March-5 Y2, Beijing's second heavy-lift rocket, blasted off at 7:23 pm (1123 GMT) Sunday from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the tropical island province of Hainan

"Abnormity was detected during the flight of the rocket," the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Further investigation will be carried out," the report added, without giving any further details.

Capable of carrying up to 25 tonnes, the Long March-5 Y2 had taken off with the Shijian-18 experimental communications satellite (7.5 tonnes), which it was supposed to put into orbit.

It said the satellite will operate on geosynchronous orbit and provide communications services over China's territory -- boosting internet access and providing access to more television channels.

China successfully launched the Long March-5 from the same Wenchang center in November 2016, which it said at the time was the most powerful launcher it had yet developed.

Beijing sees its multi-billion-dollar space programme as a symbol of its rise and of the Communist Party's success in turning around the fortunes of the once poverty-stricken nation.

Last month it successfully launched the Long March-4B, its first X-ray space telescope to study black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts.

And in April, the country's first cargo spacecraft completed its docking with an orbiting space lab -- a key development toward China's goal of having its own crewed space station by 2022.

DRAGON SPACE
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket
 Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2017
 China is preparing to launch a powerful rocket on Sunday as the country presses on with its ambitious space program. Designed to lift space station components, deep-space probes and communication satellites into orbit, the Long March-5 Y2 is Beijing's second heavy-lift rocket able to carry up to 25 tonnes - or around the same weight as 16 cars. It will take off from the Wenchang launch ... read more
Related Links
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
NASA Statement on National Space Council

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 Return to the blue
DRAGON SPACE
Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO

 ArianeGroup starts production of VINCI engine combustion chamber

 Aerojet Rocketdyne advocates solar electric propulsion as central element of deep space exploration
DRAGON SPACE
Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Laser-targeting AI Yields More Mars Science

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
DRAGON SPACE
China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab
DRAGON SPACE
OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite
DRAGON SPACE
New photoacoustic technique detects gases at parts-per-quadrillion level

 Ahead of the curve

 A chemical solution to shrink digital data storage

 One billion suns: World's brightest laser sparks new behavior in light
DRAGON SPACE
NASA keeps a close eye on tiny stowaways

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There
DRAGON SPACE
Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement