Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Jul 10, 2017


Currently, Long March carrier rockets have provided 60 commercial launches for domestic and international users, Fu said.

China has a clear plan to provide sea launches for commercial payloads to be carried by Long March rockets, according to an aerospace official.

Tang Yagang, vice head of the aerospace division of the No.1 institute of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC), said that the technology is not difficult and a sea launch platform can be built based on modifying 10,000-tonne freighters.

China will use solid carrier rockets which rely less on launch facilities and feature mature technology, Tang said, adding that key technology for the carrier rockets will be tested at sea this year and the service is expected to be available for international users in 2018.

At that time, Long March launch vehicles will be able to send satellites weighing 500 kilograms to a 500-kilometer-high sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of zero to ten degrees, Tang said.

Countries in the equator region have growing needs for launching near-equatorial and low-inclination satellites, said Fu Zhiheng, deputy general manager of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, affiliated to the CASTC.

"The closer to the equator we launch a satellite, the less carrying capacity it will lose, and the lower the cost will be," Fu said, adding that space powers are competing to develop near-equatorial sea launches.

Currently, Long March carrier rockets have provided 60 commercial launches for domestic and international users, Fu said.

Source: Xinhua News

DRAGON SPACE
Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon
 Beijing (Sputnik) Jul 07, 2017
 The past decades have seen China making great progress, both economic and also in the field of space exploration. The construction of new space launch centers, ambitious lunar and Mars exploration programs and regular spaceflights are quickly bringing the country up to par with Russia and the US. Sunday's launch of the Changzheng 5 (Long March 5) heavy-lift rocket from the Wenchang space c ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
Creating Trends in Space: An Interview with NanoRacks CEO Jeffrey Manber

 As the world embraces space, the 50 year old Outer Space Treaty needs adaptation

 Trump offers bold space goals but fills in few details

 Liftoff for Trump's bold space plans may have to wait
DRAGON SPACE
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 Russia to Carry Out Five Launches From Vostochny Space Center in 2018
DRAGON SPACE
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
DRAGON SPACE
Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket
DRAGON SPACE
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
DRAGON SPACE
Monash Earth Scientists involved in discovery of a new mineral

 SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 6 teams share honors and money in NASA's 2nd 3-D Print a Habitat challenge

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017
DRAGON SPACE
Evidence discovered for two distinct giant planet populations

 A cosmic barbecue: Researchers spot 60 new 'hot Jupiter' candidates

 Re-making planets after star-death

 First discovery of an exoplanet with SPHERE VLT
DRAGON SPACE
NASA spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement