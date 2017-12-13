Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Canada halts plans to buy Boeing fighter jets in trade dispute
 by Allen Cone
 Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017


Boeing praises Canada's purchase of used Australian fighter jets
Ottawa (AFP) Dec 8, 2017 - American manufacturer Boeing on Friday praised Canada for its planned purchase of used Australian F-18 fighter jets, which the government has yet to confirm.

"The Boeing Company respects the Canadian government's decision," it said in a statement, citing reports that Ottawa will buy the planes after breaking off talks with Boeing to purchase 18 new F-18 Super Hornets following a major trade row.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan's spokeswoman Byrne Furlong declined to comment on the reports and Boeing's praise, saying only that Ottawa is "actively exploring options, including with Australia," for fighter jets.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in 2015 scrapped the previous administration's planned purchase of state-of-the-art, but costly, Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to replace Canada's aging F-18 fleet.

His government promised to hold a competitive bidding process in 2019, but in the meantime announced it would pick up 18 new Boeing Super Hornets to fill an air force interim capability gap.

The deal fell apart after Boeing filed a trade complaint against Canada's largest manufacturer, Bombardier, over the sale of its new CSeries passenger jetliners in a bid to keep it out of the US market, resulting in massive duties being imposed on the planes.

"Attempts by Boeing to put tens of thousands of aerospace workers out of work across Canada is not something we look on positively," Trudeau told reporters in October when he went to Washington to press US President Donald Trump on the issue.

"And I certainly mentioned that this was a block to us purchasing any -- making any military procurements from Boeing," he said.

The would-be deal with Australia could include extra planes to be used for spare parts, according to reports, thereby potentially eliminating the need for a maintenance contract with Boeing.

Scrapping a $5.23 billion deal for new Boeing-made fighter jets, Canada announced amid a trade dispute with the company it will instead buy used jets elsewhere.

To replace its 30-year-old jets, Canada announced plans Tuesday to purchase older model F/A-18 fighter jets from Australia. The deal with Boeing would have provided for 18 new F/A-18 Super Hornet jets.

"We received a formal offer from the government of Australia and we intend to pursue it," Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said at a news conference.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to not do business with Boeing because of a trade complaint against Canadian rival Bombardier.

Boeing said Bombardier was selling its new C Series airliner to Delta Air Lines at "absurdly low prices."

In October, the U.S. Commerce Department imposed preliminary tariffs on the import of the C Series totaling 300 percent. Bombardier said it has not engaged in unfair trade practices and final determination on the tariffs is expected in February.

"Although we will not have the opportunity to grow our supply base, industrial partnerships and jobs in Canada the way we would if Canada purchased new Super Hornets, we will continue to look to find productive ways to work together in the future," Boeing said in a statement.

Canada expects to award a contract for its permanent replacement fleet in 2022, with delivery of the first planes targeted for 2025. Boeing can bid for the contract but government officials said the trade complaint would have to be dropped.

"Looks like Canada is between a rock and a hard place," George Ferguson, senior aerospace defense analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence said. "They canned the joint strike fighter because it was too expensive," he said, referring to the F-35. "Now they are going for used rather than new F-18s. Seems like they will need to keep buying used until the memory of this fades."

Trudeau's government warned that successful bidders for 88 new fighter jets must minimize economic harm to Canada.

"The evaluation of bids will also include an assessment of bidders impact on Canada's economic interest," Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough said. "When bids are assessed, this will mean that bidders responsible for harming Canada's economic interest will be at a distinct disadvantage compared to bidders who aren't engaged in detrimental behavior.

