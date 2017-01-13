Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TIME AND SPACE
CU Boulder to lead operations for NASA black holes mission
 by Staff Writers
 Boulder CO (SPX) Jan 13, 2017


File image.

University of Colorado Boulder students and professionals will operate an upcoming NASA mission that will investigate the mysterious aspects of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects like stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars.

Objects such as black holes can heat surrounding gases to more than a million degrees, causing high-energy emissions in the X-ray portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. The high-energy X-ray radiation from this gas can be polarized, which causes it to vibrate in a particular direction.

The NASA Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission will fly three space telescopes with cameras capable of measuring the polarization of cosmic X-rays, allowing astronomers to answer fundamental questions about such turbulent environments.

The mission, slated for launch in 2020, is led by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Students and professionals from CU Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) will perform mission operations through a contract with Ball Aerospace Technologies Corp. of Boulder, which is providing the spacecraft and mission integration.

The Italian Space Agency will contribute the polarization sensitive X-ray detectors, which were developed in Italy.

Students and professionals will operate the IXPE spacecraft from the LASP Space Technology Building on CU Boulder's east campus, said Bill Possel, director of LASP's Mission Operations and Data Systems division. The arrangement is similar to one in place between CU Boulder and Ball Aerospace in which LASP operates NASA's wildly successful planet-hunting Kepler space telescope.

"We're very excited to be part of this new mission," Possel said. "Ball Aerospace is a fantastic partner and we have a long history of working mission operations for their NASA missions. Our students will play a major role in developing the operations procedures and eventually performing operations once the spacecraft is in orbit."

LASP hires 10 to 15 undergraduates annually to train as satellite operators at the conclusion of their sophomore year. The students go through an intensive 10-week summer training program followed by practical and written tests leading to certification as satellite controllers by LASP.

Starting in the fall, the students will work 20 hours per week, including nights, holidays and during CU Boulder's winter and spring breaks. LASP currently provides operations for four NASA spacecraft (AIM, Kepler, QuikScat, and SORCE) and one CubeSat mission (MinXSS).


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 CU Boulder
 Understanding Time and Space





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TIME AND SPACE
LIGO expected to detect more binary black hole mergers
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 10, 2017
 The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) broke the news almost one year ago when the first-ever direct observation of gravitational waves was announced. Now LIGO scientists hope that this year could yield even more breakthrough findings in astronomy. On November 30, LIGO resumed its search for gravitational waves when it was switched from engineering test runs to scie ... read more

TIME AND SPACE
Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station

 Russian Astronauts to Hold Terminator Experiment in Space

 Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme
TIME AND SPACE
Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 Michoud complete stand for testing SLS main fuel tank

 Weather delays resumption of SpaceX's rocket launches

 Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39
TIME AND SPACE
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps
TIME AND SPACE
China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office
TIME AND SPACE
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
TIME AND SPACE
Scientists recreate stellar combustion conditions using compact lasers

 3-D printing and nanotechnology, a mighty alliance to detect toxic liquids

 MIT scientists create super strong, lightweight 3D graphene

 Artisan 3D radar completes sea trials
TIME AND SPACE
VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable
TIME AND SPACE
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement