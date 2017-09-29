Britain's RAF receives intelligence aircraft

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 29, 2017
The third and final R-135V/W signals intelligence aircraft has been delivered to Britain's Royal Air Force by L3 Technologies.
The delivery on Thursday marks the completion of hardware deliveries of the Airseeker program of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Air Force.
"This groundbreaking agreement gives the U.K. access to future innovative technology and presents a very high level of interoperability with major coalition partners," Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release. "This partnership has provided our U.K. allies with an intelligence-gathering platform that supports near-real-time on-scene collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities."
"Analysts have hailed this U.K./U.S. program as the highest level of intelligence cooperation between the two countries since World War II," added Mark Von Schwarz, L3's senior vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems business segment. "The U.S. and the U.K. will be closely involved in future maturation of the Rivet Joint weapon system for at least the next 25 years."
L3 said the three R-135V/W Rivet Joint aircraft will provide the RAF with collaborative intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Britain and the U.S. have a combined fleet of 20 Rivet Joint aircraft. L3 will perform future baseline upgrades and periodic depot maintenance on the aircraft.
The Rivet Joint aircraft were KC-135R tankers converted by L3 to the RC-135W configuration. The first two aircraft were delivered to Britain in 2013 and 2015, respectively.
L3 also delivered to Britain a station to support ground operations and training systems for the aircraft.
Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017
Germany and Norway have joined the European Defense Agency's Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet project. The joining of the two, with Luxembourg and the Netherlands in the project, was accompanied by an order for five Airbus A330 MMT aircraft, bringing the number of aircraft ordered by members to seven, and leaving the potential for it to increase to 11. EDA said the ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement