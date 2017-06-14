Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 14, 2017


"The smell of fresh bread evokes memories of general happiness and is an important psychological factor. The goal of our experiment is to produce freshly made bread aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in microgravity."

In space, no one can bake you bread - although that may change soon, as a German start-up want to be the first to make crumb-free bread that can be enjoyed by spacefarers.

Space is a cold, dark, bread-free place. It has been ever since 1965, when American astronaut John Young snuck a corned beef sandwich aboard the Gemini 3 Low Earth Orbit mission. Young and his copilot Gus Grissom both took a few bites, but the sandwich's bread began to crumble to pieces without gravity to hold it together.

The two men were strictly reprimanded by NASA when they returned to Earth. Zero-gravity breadcrumbs could end up in the spacecraft's electronics, potentially endangering the mission. They might also find their way into the eyes or nostrils of astronauts, and without gravity to get them out, that could prove a health risk.

"We have taken steps... to prevent recurrence of corned beef sandwiches in future flights," said then-NASA associate administrator George Mueller, although not without some humor. Nowadays, the brave men and women who serve in the International Space Station live under the tyranny of a bread ban. They must make do with tortillas instead - at least for the time being.

The German company "Bake In Space" is working on a zero-gravity mixture that can be made into delicious and safe baked goods from the comfort of your own space station. The bread will bake at low pressure and heat, creating fluffy rolls that shouldn't produce fatal, astronaut-killing crumbs.

"As space tourism takes off and people spend more time in space we need to allow bread to be made from scratch," company representative Sebastian Marcu told New Scientist. "In order to improve astronauts' well being on long-duration missions such as on a Moon base or on Mars, food plays an essential key role."

"The smell of fresh bread evokes memories of general happiness and is an important psychological factor. The goal of our experiment is to produce freshly made bread aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in microgravity."

Bake in Space presented their product at the United Kingdom's Space Conference earlier in June with the quippy slogan "Baking where nobody baked before." They hope to send some of their bread up to the ISS in April 2018 alongside ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
MIT researchers engineer shape-shifting food
 Boston MA (SPX) May 29, 2017
 "Don't play with your food" is a saying that MIT researchers are taking with a grain or two of salt. The team is finding ways to make the dining experience interactive and fun, with food that can transform its shape when water is added. The researchers, from MIT's Tangible Media Group, have concocted something akin to edible origami, in the form of flat sheets of gelatin and starch that, w ... read more
Related Links
 Station at NASA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 To Be or Not to Be: At 20 ISS Goes Strong, But for How Long

 Russia's New 'Federation' Spacecraft to be Launched from Baikonur in 2022
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus

 Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite

 Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload
SPACE TRAVEL
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Window to a watery past on Mars

 NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley
SPACE TRAVEL
What China's space ambitions have to do with politics

 Reusable craft are in CASIC's plans

 China's 1st astronaut details projects for orbital station, manned lunar visit

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop
SPACE TRAVEL
Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith
SPACE TRAVEL
Study proves viability of quantum satellite communications

 Indian Space Agency to Work on Electric Propulsion for Large Satellites

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production
SPACE TRAVEL
The Art of Exoplanets

 A planet hotter than most stars

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars
SPACE TRAVEL
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement