Boeing to supply trainers to U.S. Navy for P-8A Poseidon

by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017
Seven deployable crew trainers for P-8A Poseidon maritime aircraft are to be provided to the U.S. Navy by Boeing.
The Deployable Mission Readiness Trainers, ordered under a recent contract, are to be delivered beginning in 2019, Boeing said.
"Training ensures the Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance community is proficient in anti-submarine warfare," CDR. John Thoe, P-8A training systems integrated product team lead, said in a press release. "By using these trainers, crews are trained without adding flight hours to the aircraft.
"DMRTs will fulfill these important requirements by providing high-fidelity, crew-based training to deployed squadrons."
The P-8A Poseidon is based on Boeing's 737-800ERX. It is used for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and shipping interdiction.
Being said its DMRT includes its Weapons Tactics Trainer system, incorporating sonobuoy and ocean acoustics modeling.
The trainers will allow Navy crews to continue simulator training while deployed abroad.
