Boeing to supply trainers to U.S. Navy for P-8A Poseidon



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017



Seven deployable crew trainers for P-8A Poseidon maritime aircraft are to be provided to the U.S. Navy by Boeing.

The Deployable Mission Readiness Trainers, ordered under a recent contract, are to be delivered beginning in 2019, Boeing said.

"Training ensures the Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance community is proficient in anti-submarine warfare," CDR. John Thoe, P-8A training systems integrated product team lead, said in a press release. "By using these trainers, crews are trained without adding flight hours to the aircraft.

"DMRTs will fulfill these important requirements by providing high-fidelity, crew-based training to deployed squadrons."

The P-8A Poseidon is based on Boeing's 737-800ERX. It is used for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and shipping interdiction.

Being said its DMRT includes its Weapons Tactics Trainer system, incorporating sonobuoy and ocean acoustics modeling.

The trainers will allow Navy crews to continue simulator training while deployed abroad.

Washington (UPI) Jun 7, 2017





The first export variant of China's new FTC-2000 pilot trainer/fighter aircraft has rolled off an assembly line and will be shipped to Sudan after testing. The FTC-2000 Shanying was developed by the Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China. It is the main advanced trainer used by the PLA Air Force and the PLA Navy. ... read more

Related Links

