TECH SPACE
Boeing tapped to sustain Space-Based Space Surveillance system
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 14, 2017


The Boeing Co. has been awarded a modified contract from the U.S. Air Force for sustainment of the space-based space surveillance Block 10 satellite.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense and worth more than $21.9 million under the terms of the contract, is classified as a cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The Space Based Space Surveillance, or SBSS, Block 10 satellite operates 24-hours a day, 7-days a week with a clear and unobstructed view of objects orbiting Earth.

The SBSS is used to "collect metric and Space Object Identification data for man-made orbiting objects without the disruption of weather, time of day and atmosphere that can limit ground-based systems."

Work on the contract will be performed in California and Colorado, and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Defense Department operation and maintenance funds from fiscal 2018 of more than $14.8 million have been obligated to Boeing at the time of award.

TECH SPACE
3rd SES bids farewell to ANGELS satellite
 Schriever AFB CO (SPX) Nov 27, 2017
 Members of the 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron gathered to say goodbye to the Automated Navigation and Guidance Experiment for Local Space satellite during a final command ceremony at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 20. ANGELS was an experimental satellite that tested the boundaries of orbital mechanics and capabilities of space systems. It was launched in July 2014, which was ... read more
Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
TECH SPACE
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
