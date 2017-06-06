Boeing receives contract for F-18, magnetic launch system support

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
Boeing has received an $11.6 million contract modification from the Department of Defense for production engineering support for the installation and integration of systems required for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System follow-on test and evaluation.
Most of the work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and the rest will be performed in St. Louis, Mo. The work is expected to be completed by May 2018. Fiscal 2017 Navy aircraft procurement funds of $11.6 million will be obligated upon the programs award and none will expire at the end of the fiscal year.
The F/A-18 series of multirole fighters is capable of operating from airstrips and aircraft carriers. It is designed for both air-superiority missions and land attack, and can carry a variety of ordnance ranging from air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs to standoff munitions.
The Electromagnetic Air Launch System is designed for the Gerald R. Ford-class of aircraft carriers. It uses a magnetic system to propel and launch aircraft as opposed to earlier steam driven designs.
Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017
The first F-35A built in Japan was unveiled at a ceremony at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Komaki South Final Assembly and Checkout, or FACO, facility on Monday. The facility is managed by Mitsubishi with oversight from the U.S. government. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony. Government officials from the U.S. Department of Defense and Japanese Ministry of Defense attended
