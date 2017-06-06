Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Boeing receives contract for F-18, magnetic launch system support
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017


Boeing to design, develop upgrades for F/A-18 electronics
Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017 - Boeing has received a $86.3 million modification to an existing contract to design, develop and install upgrades for both software and hardware on the F/A-18 series of aircraft.

The upgrades Boeing has contracted for include the A/B, C/D and E/F models, as well as the EA-18G electronic warfare variation of the plane.

The program includes the U.S. Navy and aircraft used by Australia, Finland, Switzerland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Canada. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Miss., and China Lake, Calif.

Funding will be provided as orders are issued. The U.S. Navy is slated for $79.4 million, with contributions coming from other participating nations in the program. Work is expected to be completed by December 2018.

The F/A-18 series of multirole fighters is capable of operating from airstrips and aircraft carriers. It is designed for both air-superiority missions and land attack, and can carry a variety of ordnance ranging from air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs to standoff munitions.

The platform has been steadily upgraded, including the introduction of the Super Hornet. The EA-18G is an electronic warfare platform capable of jamming enemy radars, communications and missiles.

Boeing has received an $11.6 million contract modification from the Department of Defense for production engineering support for the installation and integration of systems required for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System follow-on test and evaluation.

Most of the work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and the rest will be performed in St. Louis, Mo. The work is expected to be completed by May 2018. Fiscal 2017 Navy aircraft procurement funds of $11.6 million will be obligated upon the programs award and none will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The Electromagnetic Air Launch System is designed for the Gerald R. Ford-class of aircraft carriers. It uses a magnetic system to propel and launch aircraft as opposed to earlier steam driven designs.

The Electromagnetic Air Launch System is designed for the Gerald R. Ford-class of aircraft carriers. It uses a magnetic system to propel and launch aircraft as opposed to earlier steam driven designs.

AEROSPACE
Mitsubishi completes construction of first F-35A
 Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017
 The first F-35A built in Japan was unveiled at a ceremony at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Komaki South Final Assembly and Checkout, or FACO, facility on Monday. The facility is managed by Mitsubishi with oversight from the U.S. government. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony. Government officials from the U.S. Department of Defense and Japanese Ministry of Defense attended ... read more
AEROSPACE
