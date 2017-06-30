Boeing receives French E-3F Sentry AWACS contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 30, 2017



Boeing Defense Space and Security has received a $38 million contract for French E-3F Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft services.

The contract provides for engineering services, mid-life upgrades and sustainment support for the French E-3F fleet. Work will be conducted in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is anticipated to be complete by July 16, 2022.

Funds in the amount of $1.9 million are being obligated upon award. The contract falls under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center out of Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The E-3F Sentry AWACS plane is a militarized Boeing 707/320 commercial airframe that has a distinctive top-mounted 30-foot rotating radar dome. This exterior radar has a range of over 250 miles and can track large numbers of aircraft from treetop altitude to the upper stratosphere over land and water.

The Sentry has extensive communications and data-sharing systems for rear-area or ship-based command-and-control operations. It has a flight crew of four and can carry up to 19 mission specialists

to gather, interpret and share radar and other sensor information.

It's Identification Friend or Foe system helps commanders with detailed location information of friendly,

neutral and enemy locations. It has a range of nearly 6,000 miles and is capable of mid-air refueling for greater endurance.

The E-3 series has been in U.S. service since 1977 and is being extensively upgraded with a completion date of 2020. It has been exported to several allied nations, with France maintaining a fleet of four. It is the primary AWACS aircraft in use by NATO.

