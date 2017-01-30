Boeing receives $2.1 billion contract mod for KC-46 production



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Jan 30, 2017



Boeing has received a $2.1 billion contract modification to produce 15 KC-46 Pegasus aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.

Under the modification, Boeing will provide the branch with 15 of the new military refueling aircraft in addition to two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits, and data.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at Seattle, Wa., and is expected to be complete by the end of July 2019.

The company received all funding at the time of the modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is listed as the contracting activity.

Boeing's KC-46 Pegasus is a military aircraft designed for aerial refueling in addition to transport of personnel and cargo. The plane was adapted for military service from the company's commercial 767 jet airliner.

The aircraft is built to be crewed by 15 personnel, and is equipped with high-resolution stereoscopic boom cameras with a 185-degree panoramic field of view.