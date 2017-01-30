Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Boeing receives $2.1 billion contract mod for KC-46 production
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Jan 30, 2017


Boeing has received a $2.1 billion contract modification to produce 15 KC-46 Pegasus aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.

Under the modification, Boeing will provide the branch with 15 of the new military refueling aircraft in addition to two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits, and data.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at Seattle, Wa., and is expected to be complete by the end of July 2019.

The company received all funding at the time of the modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is listed as the contracting activity.

Boeing's KC-46 Pegasus is a military aircraft designed for aerial refueling in addition to transport of personnel and cargo. The plane was adapted for military service from the company's commercial 767 jet airliner.

The aircraft is built to be crewed by 15 personnel, and is equipped with high-resolution stereoscopic boom cameras with a 185-degree panoramic field of view.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
Pentagon chief orders review of F-35 fighter program
 Washington (AFP) Jan 27, 2017
 US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has ordered a review of the Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter program after President Donald Trump assailed its $400 billion price tag, the Pentagon announced Friday. At the same time, Mattis ordered a similar review of the $4 billion cost for developing a new aircraft for the US president, Air Force One, the ultra-high-tech and secure 747 built by Boe ... read more

AEROSPACE
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
AEROSPACE
SmallGEO's first flight reaches orbit

 Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 A May Day return for Proton-M carrier rocket?
AEROSPACE
Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars

 Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft
AEROSPACE
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
AEROSPACE
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy
AEROSPACE
U.S. Navy orders radar detection kits for MH-60R aircraft

 New white paper reviews latest support for Redefinition of the Kilogram by 2018

 A new approach to 3-D holographic displays greatly improves the image quality

 UCLA physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy
AEROSPACE
First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life
AEROSPACE
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement