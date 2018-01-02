Boeing receives $17.5M for engineering support for KC-135



by James Laporta



(UPI) Jan 2, 2018



Boeing has been awarded a $17.5 million contract by the U.S. Air Force for engineering sustainment on the C/KC-135 Stratotanker, a military aerial refueling aircraft.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, comes under a firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract that is a modification to a previously awarded contract tapping Boeing to provide engineering sustainment support for the aircraft.

The modification establishes negotiated prices for Boeing to execute option II, which would provide engineering services, along with airframe components, both mechanical and electrical systems, and other services and support.

Work on the contract will occur in Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2019.

Funds from fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated to Boeing at the time of the award, although the Pentagon did not announce the value of the obligation.

