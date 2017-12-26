Boeing awarded $6.1B for F-15s for Qatar



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Dec 26, 2017



The Boeing Co. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force in support of Qatar's F-15 program.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $6.173 billion under a undefinitized contract for the foreign military sales requirement to provide 36 new F-15QA aircraft for the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

The Boeing-made F-15 Strike Eagle is a twin-engine fighter designed for multi-role capabilities and first entered regular service in 1972.

Work on the contract will occur in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by December 2022, the Pentagon said.

More than $3 billion has been obligated to Boeing from foreign military sale funds at the time the contract was awarded.

The U.S. State Department in November 2016 approved a $21.1 billion foreign military sale to the government of Qatar for 72 F-15QA aircraft, which at the time, was intended to "improve Qatar's ability to meet air-to-air and air-to-ground enemy threats and improve homeland defense capabilities."

Washington DC (SPX) Dec 21, 2017





Two leaders in supersonic technology, Aerion and Lockheed Martin announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to define a formal and gated process to explore the feasibility of a joint development of the world's first supersonic business jet, the Aerion AS2. Over the next 12 months, the companies will work together to develop a framework on all phases of the program, including engineering ... read more

Related Links

