Boeing awarded $6.1B for F-15s for Qatar

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 26, 2017
The Boeing Co. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force in support of Qatar's F-15 program.
The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $6.173 billion under a undefinitized contract for the foreign military sales requirement to provide 36 new F-15QA aircraft for the Qatar Emiri Air Force.
The Boeing-made F-15 Strike Eagle is a twin-engine fighter designed for multi-role capabilities and first entered regular service in 1972.
Work on the contract will occur in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by December 2022, the Pentagon said.
More than $3 billion has been obligated to Boeing from foreign military sale funds at the time the contract was awarded.
The U.S. State Department in November 2016 approved a $21.1 billion foreign military sale to the government of Qatar for 72 F-15QA aircraft, which at the time, was intended to "improve Qatar's ability to meet air-to-air and air-to-ground enemy threats and improve homeland defense capabilities."
Washington DC (SPX) Dec 21, 2017
Two leaders in supersonic technology, Aerion and Lockheed Martin announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to define a formal and gated process to explore the feasibility of a joint development of the world's first supersonic business jet, the Aerion AS2. Over the next 12 months, the companies will work together to develop a framework on all phases of the program, including engineering ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement