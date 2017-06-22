Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
EARTH OBSERVATION
Bangladesh's heavy rainfall examined with NASA's IMERG
 by Staff Writers
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jun 22, 2017


From June 12 to 14, 2017 heaviest rainfall accumulation estimates (purple) by IMERG were located over southeastern Bangladesh. IMERG estimates indicated that landslide inducing rainfall totals there were greater than 510 mm (20 inches). Image courtesy NASA/JAXA and Hal Pierce.

At least 156 people in Bangladesh were killed during the past week by landslides and floods caused by heavy rainfall. NASA calculated the amount of rain that has fallen using data from satellites.

Monsoon rainfall has been especially heavy over this area that includes southeastern Bangladesh, northeastern India and western Burma (Myanmar). This disaster follows quickly on the heels of deadly cyclone Mora which hit the same area a couple weeks ago.

This rainfall analysis was made at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland using NASA's near-real time Integrated Multi-satellitE Retrievals for GPM (IMERG) data. GPM is the Global Precipitation Measurement mission satellite and constellation of satellites that are managed by both NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA.

Those IMERG data were assembled during the period from June 12 to 14, 2017. The heaviest rainfall accumulation estimates by IMERG were located over southeastern Bangladesh. IMERG estimates indicated that landslide inducing rainfall totals there were greater than 510 mm (20 inches).

Monsoon rainfall is expected to continue to effect the area. IMERG rainfall totals have been adjusted to reflect observed values in other similar extreme rainfall events.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Satellites forewarn of locust plagues
 Paris (ESA) Jun 16, 2017
 Satellites are helping to predict favourable conditions for desert locusts to swarm, which poses a threat to agricultural production and, subsequently, livelihoods and food security. Desert locusts are a type of grasshopper found primarily in the Sahara, across the Arabian Peninsula and into India. The insect is usually harmless, but when they swarm they can migrate across long distances a ... read more
 Precipitation Measurement Missions at NASA
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
EARTH OBSERVATION
