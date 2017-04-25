Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
BAE Systems unveils 3D warning system for aircraft
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 25, 2017


A three-Dimensional Advanced Warning System to help protect military aircraft from threats has been unveiled by BAE Systems.

The 3DAWS product suite protects aircraft in a multi-threat environment using layered countermeasure defense. It maximizes the effectiveness of current flare and directable infrared counter-measure, and also provides tracking capabilities for future soft- and hard-kill counter-measures.

"With the rapidly evolving threat environment, any future threat detection system must address a first-encounter threat scenario and must do so by efficiently and smartly utilizing fielded and future counter-measure techniques," Cheryl Paradis, director of Threat Management Solutions at BAE Systems, said in a press release.

"Our new 3DAWS solution provides the capability to first make a definitive threat assessment -- determining whether a track is a false alarm or an incoming threat -- and then quickly respond with the appropriate counter-measure."

3DAWS uses a passively-cued, semi-active radio frequency tracker as an adjunct to the company's Common Missile Warning System or any future passive threat detection system.

It is modular and built to open architecture standards. It integrates with all existing U.S. Army aircraft, can be integrated with existing radar or laser warning systems, providing passive systems with a 3D capability.

Nature: 3-D-printing of glass now possible
 Karlsruher, Germany (SPX) Apr 24, 2017
 Glass is one of mankind's oldest materials. It was used as far back as in ancient Egypt and ancient Rome and has found a place now also in manufacturing technology of the 21st century. An interdisciplinary team at the KIT led by mechanical engineer Dr. Bastian E. Rapp developed a process using glass for additive manufacturing techniques. The scientists mix nanoparticles of high-purity quar ... read more
